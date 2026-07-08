Trump Signals More U.S. Strikes on Iran, Says Ceasefire Is ‘Over’

“We hit them very hard last night,” Trump told reporters. “We’ll probably hit them hard again tonight.”

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States is preparing for another round of military strikes against Iran, just hours after declaring that the ceasefire had effectively ended following Iranian attacks on American military sites in the Gulf.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said the U.S. had carried out heavy strikes overnight and suggested more military action was imminent.

“We hit them very hard last night,” Trump told reporters. “We’ll probably hit them hard again tonight.”

Trump said the strikes were in retaliation for what he described as Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Tehran of launching drones and missiles at ships transiting the strategic waterway.

“They are behaving very badly,” he said.

The renewed exchange of fire has intensified fears that the conflict between the United States and Iran could escalate again after weeks of fragile calm. Trump further heightened those concerns by declaring that the temporary ceasefire was effectively finished.

“For me, I think it’s over,” Trump said when asked about the truce. While he said U.S. representatives could continue diplomatic talks with Iran, he expressed little confidence in the negotiations.

“They can talk, but I think they’re wasting their time,” he said.

The remarks triggered renewed uncertainty in global markets, with oil prices rising amid concerns that a wider regional conflict could once again disrupt energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit routes.

Negotiations aimed at reaching a broader agreement had been expected to begin after the funeral ceremonies for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the outset of the war on Feb. 28. The talks were expected to address key issues, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz to normal commercial traffic and limiting Iran’s disputed nuclear program.

Responding to Trump's remarks, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf struck a defiant tone, writing on X: “The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold.”

The latest developments underscore the fragile security situation in the Middle East, where repeated military exchanges have threatened to derail diplomatic efforts and reignite a broader regional conflict.