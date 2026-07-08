Exclusive to Kurdistan24: Saudi Prince Reveals Ongoing Talks for Polo Complex in Erbil

Exclusive remarks to Kurdistan24 reveal plans for a polo sports complex in Erbil, with the project envisioned as a gateway for regional competitions linking the Kurdistan Region, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Saudi Prince Turki bin Abdulrahman Al-Sudairi, one of Saudi Arabia's emerging figures in international polo and captain of the Desert Knights polo team, has revealed plans and ongoing discussions to establish the first dedicated polo club and sports complex in Erbil, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking exclusively to Kurdistan24, Prince Turki expressed his appreciation for the Visit Kurdistan initiative and its cooperation in sporting events, saying the peoples of the region are united by strong cultural and fraternal ties.

Discussing the proposed project, Prince Turki said he recently held extensive talks with Arin Masrour Barzani about introducing polo to the Kurdistan Region.

"We had in-depth discussions about the sport of polo and the possibility of establishing a dedicated sports complex for the game in Erbil," he said.

"I found Mr. Arin to be a highly respected and well-educated leader with a deep passion for his country and its development."

According to Prince Turki, introducing polo to the Kurdistan Region would pave the way for a regional league and joint championships bringing together Kurdistan, Saudi Arabia, and Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

He said such competitions would strengthen ties between communities through a sport that represents nobility, passion, and horsemanship—values that he believes naturally resonate with the Kurdish people.

Prince Turki also spoke highly of the Kurdistan Region's rapid development, describing the scale of progress as exceeding his expectations.

"To be completely honest, what I witnessed in Kurdistan far exceeded my expectations," he said.

"There is a remarkable urban renaissance led by the Kurdistan Regional Government under Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. There is also a very clear vision for the future, reflected in the quality of infrastructure, well-organized roads, and modern cities under construction."

Reflecting on his stay in the Kurdistan Region, Prince Turki praised the warmth and hospitality of its people.

"Throughout my stay in Kurdistan, everyone welcomed me with such warmth that I felt like one of the people of this country rather than a foreign guest," he said.

"Kurdistan enjoys breathtaking natural beauty, wonderful weather, and an exceptionally hospitable people."

He also encouraged tourists from around the world to visit the Kurdistan Region through the Visit Kurdistan platform and experience its attractions firsthand.

Prince Turki concluded by pledging that once the polo field in Erbil is completed, his Desert Knights team will be among the first participants.

He also promised to organize three to four international polo tournaments annually in the Kurdistan Region, which he said he now considers his second home.