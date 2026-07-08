Iran's Top Military Officer Says Armed Forces Ready to Defend National Borders

Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Armed Forces says Tehran's armed forces remain fully prepared to defend the country's territory, warning that any attempt to violate Iran's borders would face a severe response.

54 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Armed Forces, said the United States would not dare enter Iranian territory, stressing that Iran's military is fully prepared to defend the country's borders amid heightened tensions in the region.

Speaking during a televised interview, Sayyari emphasized Iran's strategic maritime position and the readiness of its armed forces to protect the country's sovereignty.

Sayyari began by extending condolences to the Iranian people before highlighting the country's geographical position, saying Iran possesses 2,700 kilometers of coastline and should make greater use of its maritime resources.

He described the sea as a primary source of national power and wealth, noting that 90 percent of global trade is conducted through maritime routes.

The senior military official also highlighted efforts by Iran's armed forces to implement the Supreme Leader's guidance on maritime development, saying the country had achieved significant progress along the Makran coast and the Sea of Oman.

As an example of Iran's domestic military capabilities, Sayyari pointed to the Jamaran destroyer, describing it as evidence that Iranian specialists are capable of overcoming technological challenges and strengthening the country's defense industry. He said previous governments had failed to fully benefit from such domestic capabilities.

Addressing recent US threats and remarks by President Donald Trump, Sayyari declared that Iran's territory represents "the red line of 90 million Iranians."

He accused Iran's adversaries of attempting to weaken public morale through psychological warfare and misinformation, but insisted they lacked the courage to launch a ground incursion.

"The enemy has never dared to land even a single soldier on Iran's shores," Sayyari said, adding that US forces know they would enter "a hell from which there would be no escape" if they attempted such an operation.

Sayyari said Iran's Armed Forces—including the regular military, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the country's security forces—remain in a state of full coordination and readiness.

Addressing the United States directly, he challenged Washington's repeated assertions that no obstacles stand in the way of its military forces.

"If they believe nothing can stop their forces, they are welcome to test it," he said, adding that Iran's determination and commitment would compensate for any technological shortcomings and prevent any harm to the country's borders.

He concluded by reassuring the Iranian public that the country's armed forces stand as a "strong fortress" protecting Iran and would not allow any act of aggression against its territory.