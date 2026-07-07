NATO Chief Says US Strikes on Iran Were 'Absolutely Necessary' as Gulf Tensions Escalate

Mark Rutte defends Washington's overnight military action, while Bahrain and Kuwait face retaliatory attacks amid renewed fighting around the Strait of Hormuz

42 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday defended the United States' overnight strikes on Iran as "absolutely necessary," arguing that Washington had to respond forcefully after Tehran allegedly violated a ceasefire by attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as the latest military escalation triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Gulf.

The renewed hostilities sparked retaliatory attacks across the Gulf on Wednesday, with Bahrain reporting explosions after air raid sirens sounded and Kuwait confirming its air defense systems were intercepting incoming missiles and drones.

The latest exchange has intensified concerns over regional stability, threatened a fragile ceasefire, and sent global oil prices to their highest level in two weeks.

Speaking to journalists as NATO leaders gathered for a key summit in Ankara, Rutte said the US response was justified given what he described as Iran's violation of the ceasefire.

"I think it was absolutely necessary because when you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating the ceasefire—we see what happened yesterday with ships being attacked—I think it is totally crucial that the US forcefully react," he said.

The widening conflict quickly spread across the Gulf.

In Bahrain, several explosions echoed across the island kingdom after authorities activated air raid sirens warning of an incoming attack. An AFP correspondent reported hearing multiple loud blasts in the northern part of the country, marking the first such incident since Bahraini authorities announced they had intercepted Iranian drones and missiles on June 28.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's armed forces said their air defense systems were actively engaging hostile missiles and drones following Iranian threats to retaliate against the latest US strikes.

"Kuwaiti air defenses are currently engaging hostile missile and drone attacks," the Kuwaiti army said in a statement posted on X, adding that explosions heard across parts of the country were caused by successful interceptions of incoming threats.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps later said it had launched retaliatory strikes against US military bases across the Gulf in response to the American attacks.

The latest US operation followed attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass.

According to US officials, the strikes targeted Iranian military facilities linked to operations threatening international shipping. Washington also revoked sanction waivers related to Iranian oil sales, increasing economic pressure alongside military action.

Iranian state media reported multiple explosions in areas surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, including six blasts on Qeshm Island, seven in the coastal city of Sirik, and additional explosions in the major port city of Bandar Abbas.

Neither side immediately released detailed casualty figures or a comprehensive assessment of the damage.

The renewed military exchanges place significant strain on an interim ceasefire that had temporarily reduced hostilities following weeks of conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

While the ceasefire had offered cautious optimism for de-escalation, the latest attacks underscore how quickly the security situation can deteriorate, particularly amid continued disputes over maritime security and Iran's regional military activities.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the crisis. The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, serving as the primary export route for major oil producers including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. Any disruption to shipping through the strait carries significant implications for global energy markets and international trade.

The renewed fighting has already fueled fresh volatility in energy markets, with oil prices climbing sharply amid fears that further attacks could disrupt one of the world's most important energy corridors.

As diplomatic efforts struggle to contain the crisis, regional governments remain on heightened alert, while international observers warn that continued retaliation risks drawing more countries into a broader confrontation across the Gulf.