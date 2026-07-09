US Says Iranian Missile and Drone Attack Caused No Injuries or Major Damage

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Iranian missiles and drones "were intercepted or failed to cause major damage," adding that there were "no U.S. injuries."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Dozens of missiles and drones launched by Iran against U.S. military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait caused no significant damage and resulted in no injuries to American personnel, a U.S. defense official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Iranian missiles and drones "were intercepted or failed to cause major damage," adding that there were "no U.S. injuries."

The attack came hours after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it had launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation for fresh American airstrikes on Iranian territory, marking a sharp escalation in tensions across the Middle East.

In a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said it targeted what it described as key infrastructure at the Arifjan and Ali Al Salem military bases in Kuwait, as well as the Juffair and Sheikh Isa facilities in Bahrain. The group warned that any further U.S. military action against Iran would prompt additional strikes on American bases across the region.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States carried out new strikes inside Iran, according to Iranian officials, intensifying an already volatile cycle of military exchanges that has heightened fears of a broader regional conflict involving Gulf states hosting U.S. forces.

Iran's official news agency IRNA reported that the U.S. strikes killed three people and wounded several others in the southwestern province of Khuzestan. Citing Khuzestan Deputy Governor for Security and Law Enforcement Valiollah Hayati, the agency said the casualties occurred during an American strike on the outskirts of Ahvaz, though it did not identify the victims or specify the targets.

Separately, Iranian state television reported that rail services between Tehran and the northeastern holy city of Mashhad were suspended following the U.S. strikes. Iran's railway authority accused the "U.S.-Israeli enemy" of attacking the railway line and said repair crews had been deployed, while authorities arranged alternative road transportation for stranded passengers.

The suspension came just hours before the burial of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, where funeral ceremonies have drawn large crowds in recent days.