Israel Warned US of New Iranian Assassination Plot Against Trump: Report

Israel reportedly shared intelligence with Washington warning of a new alleged Iranian plot targeting President Donald Trump, according to Fox News citing The Wall Street Journal.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israel has reportedly shared intelligence with the United States warning that Iran developed a new alleged assassination plot targeting U.S. President Donald Trump, introducing a fresh layer of uncertainty into an already volatile regional security landscape as Washington seeks to preserve fragile diplomatic contacts with Tehran.

According to a report by Fox News, written by Brittany Miller and citing The Wall Street Journal, Israeli officials recently provided U.S. counterparts with intelligence that people familiar with the matter said pointed to a newly developed Iranian plan targeting the American president. The reported intelligence has not been independently verified by Kurdistan24.

The allegation surfaced at a particularly sensitive moment in Middle East diplomacy. While the United States has attempted to keep open channels for negotiations following recent military confrontation with Iran, Israel has continued advocating sustained pressure on Tehran.

Against that backdrop, intelligence suggesting a renewed threat against the U.S. president carries implications extending well beyond the personal security of a political leader, touching on American policy toward Iran, coordination between Washington and Jerusalem, and the stability of an already fragile regional environment.

Fox News reported that the intelligence warning emerged amid differing approaches between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the aftermath of recent hostilities with Iran.

According to the report, Netanyahu has favored maintaining military pressure on Tehran, while Trump has sought to preserve an uneasy ceasefire after previous U.S. strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

The report, citing The Wall Street Journal, said the intelligence was based on information provided by people familiar with the matter.

Neither Israel nor Iran immediately provided public confirmation of the reported intelligence, and Fox News said it sought comment from Israel's Embassy in Washington and Iran's Mission to the United Nations.

The White House, according to Fox News, referred questions about the report to Trump's public remarks a day earlier.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he believed Iran wanted to assassinate him and claimed he appeared on Iranian target lists. Those remarks reflected the president's own assessment and were not presented by U.S. officials as independently verified intelligence findings.

The reported warning builds on years of publicly known tensions surrounding the January 2020 U.S. strike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force.

Since then, Iranian officials and affiliated figures have repeatedly issued public statements calling for retaliation against Trump over the operation.

Those longstanding public threats, however, are distinct from the newly reported Israeli intelligence describing an alleged specific plot.

Additional reporting from CNN, by Pamela Brown and Kevin Liptak, provided further context surrounding the intelligence exchange.

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported that Israel recently passed intelligence to Washington concerning what one source described as a specific alleged assassination plan targeting Trump.

CNN also reported that several U.S. officials said American intelligence agencies had not independently validated the Israeli information before it was shared and had not previously been tracking that specific allegation.

According to the network's sources, some U.S. officials viewed the Israeli warning partly through the lens of broader efforts by Israel to influence American decision-making as Trump weighed future policy options toward Iran.

At the same time, CNN reported that diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran has continued behind the scenes despite renewed exchanges of military strikes and increasingly confrontational public rhetoric.

According to the report, U.S. officials continued pursuing negotiations even as military preparations remained in place should the security situation deteriorate further.

The reported intelligence warning also coincided with continued high-level coordination between Washington and Jerusalem.

Fox News reported that Trump and Netanyahu spoke by telephone on Thursday and agreed to maintain close communication, while Netanyahu's office said the Israeli prime minister was updated on recent U.S. activities in the Gulf.

The Times of Israel, also citing The Wall Street Journal, reported that the alleged intelligence warning fits within broader regional concerns that have intensified following recent conflict involving Iran.

The publication noted that Iranian rhetoric calling for retaliation against Trump has continued in the years since Soleimani's killing and remained visible during funeral ceremonies for Iran's Supreme Leader, where public expressions directed against the U.S. president were reported.

The Times of Israel further noted Trump's recent public comments in which he said he believed he remained a target of Iranian threats. Those remarks came amid continued security coordination between Israeli and American officials as both governments respond to shifting developments across the region.

Although the reported intelligence has not been independently confirmed, its emergence underscores the increasingly complex environment confronting policymakers in Washington.

Intelligence assessments, diplomatic negotiations and military planning are unfolding simultaneously as the United States seeks to manage relations with Iran while maintaining close strategic coordination with Israel.

Whether the reported warning ultimately influences U.S. policy remains uncertain.

What is clear is that allegations involving threats against the American president have become intertwined with broader debates over deterrence, diplomacy and regional security at a time when the Middle East continues to navigate one of its most delicate periods in recent years.