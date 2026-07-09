Erbil's Rizgary Hospital Set to Become Kurdistan Region's Leading Healthcare Center

The KRG says a sweeping modernization of Erbil's Rizgary Hospital will introduce advanced medical technology, digital operations, and upgraded infrastructure, aiming to transform the flagship public facility into the Kurdistan Region's most advanced healthcare center.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Construction crews, engineers and medical staff are reshaping one of Erbil's busiest teaching hospitals as Rizgary Hospital undergoes a comprehensive modernization that officials say will transform it into one of the Kurdistan Region's most technologically advanced public healthcare facilities.

The renovation extends well beyond replacing aging infrastructure. Hospital administrators say the project is designed to modernize nearly every aspect of patient care and hospital operations, reflecting a broader effort by the Kurdistan Region Government to strengthen public healthcare through investment in medical infrastructure, advanced technology and improved clinical services.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Thursday, Dr. Nurjihan Ali Shaban, Director of Rizgary Hospital, said work is progressing steadily, with the objective of completing the project to high technical standards within the shortest feasible timeframe.

Once finished, she said, the hospital will be equipped with advanced medical technologies intended to improve treatment quality while enhancing the working environment for healthcare professionals.

The project follows a directive from Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to undertake a full modernization of the hospital.

Earlier this week, Erbil Governor Omed Xoshnaw and Shaaban Chali, Director of the Prime Minister's Office, visited the facility to oversee the launch of the initiative.

According to the Erbil Governorate, the renovation forms part of a broader strategy to improve public medical services by upgrading existing hospitals, expanding healthcare infrastructure and introducing modern equipment across the Region.

For Rizgary Hospital, one of Erbil's largest teaching institutions, the transformation is expected to touch nearly every department, from patient wards and emergency services to operating theatres and essential utility systems.

Dr. Shaban said the first stage of the project has already been completed, with outdated equipment and deteriorated infrastructure removed to prepare the hospital for a comprehensive rebuild.

Attention has now shifted to renovating doctors' accommodations, patient waiting areas and other clinical spaces, several of which have already returned to service as work continues elsewhere in the complex.

Among the most significant additions is a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system.

According to Dr. Shaban, the HVAC installation will be the first of its kind implemented in either a public or private hospital in the Kurdistan Region, addressing a longstanding challenge while providing improved environmental control throughout the facility.

Such systems play an important role in maintaining appropriate temperatures, improving air quality and supporting infection-control measures in modern healthcare settings.

The modernization also extends to the hospital's surgical capacity. Ahmed Suleiman, Head of the Medical and Biomedical Engineering Department, told Kurdistan24 that operating theatres are undergoing a complete overhaul and are being fitted with updated medical technologies designed to support contemporary surgical practice.

Ensuring uninterrupted power to those departments has become another priority. Suleiman said dedicated Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems are being installed in critical clinical areas so that essential medical equipment can continue functioning even if electrical disruptions occur, reducing risks for patients receiving emergency or complex care.

Alongside the physical reconstruction, Rizgary Hospital is replacing paper-based administrative processes with a fully electronic management system.

Hospital officials say the digital transition is expected to streamline daily operations, improve coordination among medical teams and simplify administrative procedures for patients while reducing reliance on manual records.

Taken together, the physical upgrades and digital reforms illustrate how healthcare modernization increasingly depends on both infrastructure and technology.

Beyond new buildings and equipment, officials describe the project as an effort to improve efficiency, strengthen patient safety and create a clinical environment better suited to modern medical practice and teaching.

According to the Erbil Governorate, the renovation includes rehabilitation of patient wards, emergency departments, operating theatres and utility systems while introducing advanced medical equipment throughout the hospital.

Officials say the project is intended to create a more effective healthcare environment for physicians, nurses, technical staff and the hundreds of patients who rely on the facility each day.

The hospital's modernization also aligns with wider government efforts to reinforce public healthcare through continued investment in hospital construction, upgrades to existing facilities and expanded access to modern medical services across the Kurdistan Region.

As work advances through successive phases, officials say the objective extends beyond restoring an aging institution.

By combining advanced engineering systems, updated clinical technology and digital hospital management within one of the Region's largest teaching hospitals, the project is intended to establish a model for future public healthcare development while improving the quality and reliability of care available to patients across the Kurdistan Region.