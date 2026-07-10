Syria Captures Suspected ISIS Cell Behind Damascus Blasts During Macron Visit

Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab said the security forces had taken "the cell responsible for the terrorist bombings that targeted Damascus two days ago" into custody.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Syrian authorities announced late Thursday that they had arrested a suspected Islamic State (ISIS) cell accused of carrying out twin bomb blasts in Damascus during French President Emmanuel Macron's landmark visit to the Syrian capital earlier this week.

The attacks overshadowed Macron's visit—the first by a European Union head of state since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024—as Syria's new leadership seeks to restore international ties and rebuild the country's image after more than a decade of war.

At a joint press conference with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Macron said the attacks should not derail efforts to strengthen relations, stressing that "we must not let ourselves be destabilized." The two leaders also pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation, including exchanging ambassadors.

Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab said the security forces had taken "the cell responsible for the terrorist bombings that targeted Damascus two days ago" into custody.

"Once the investigations are completed, we will reveal to the public the identities of the cell's members, their roles, and all of their affiliations and connections," Khattab wrote on X.

Ahmad Dalati, head of interior security for the Damascus region, told Syrian state television that preliminary investigations indicate the group was affiliated with ISIS.

According to the Interior Ministry, the suspects were arrested during a series of coordinated raids carried out simultaneously across Damascus and its surrounding countryside. The operation targeted multiple locations in four neighborhoods, including two with predominantly Alawite populations, the minority sect to which former President Assad belongs.

The twin explosions struck central Damascus on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring dozens. Journalists in the capital reported hearing at least one blast before seeing smoke rising near the Four Seasons Hotel, where Macron had stayed overnight.

Syrian officials said one explosive device had been hidden in a garbage container, while another was planted in a vehicle near the hotel in the heart of the capital.

The bombs detonated shortly after Macron left the hotel and just before Syrian state media announced his arrival at the presidential palace for talks with President al-Sharaa.

The incident highlighted the ongoing security challenges facing Syria's new government despite the collapse of the Assad regime, with authorities continuing efforts to dismantle extremist networks and stabilize the country.