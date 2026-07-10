Former Thai Crew Sue Shipping Company After Deadly Strait of Hormuz Attack

The lawsuit was filed with the Central Labor Court in Bangkok by former crew members Panithi Tumkaew, Noppadon Wongsuvan, and Surades Manpuen against Precious Shipping Co., two affiliated companies, and the ship’s captain.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Three former crew members of a Thai cargo ship struck in the Strait of Hormuz in March filed a lawsuit on Friday against the vessel’s operator, alleging labor rights violations, unsafe working conditions, and unfair dismissal.

The lawsuit was filed with the Central Labor Court in Bangkok by former crew members Panithi Tumkaew, Noppadon Wongsuvan, and Surades Manpuen against Precious Shipping Co., two affiliated companies, and the ship’s captain.

The cargo vessel, Mayuree Naree, was hit by a projectile north of Oman on March 11, killing three crew members. The remaining 20 crew members were rescued and returned to Thailand about a week later.

According to the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Kunpat Singhathong, the company knowingly exposed the crew to danger by allowing the ship to sail through the Strait of Hormuz despite heightened security risks.

The lawsuit also alleges the three men were dismissed before completing their nine-month employment contracts after the attack left the vessel inoperable. They received compensation equal to two months’ salary, which their lawyer argued was insufficient.

Kunpat said all three former crew members have since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), preventing them from returning to work as sailors.

“We tried to negotiate with the company, but it denied responsibility, so we believe the matter should be brought to the court,” Kunpat said before filing the case.

While declining to disclose the exact amount sought, Kunpat said each plaintiff is seeking more than one million Thai baht (about $30,000) in compensation.

Panithi, who worked for Precious Shipping for more than 10 years, said the attack has left him struggling with trauma.

“When there are loud noises, I’ll get startled,” he said. “I can’t work now, and I have to take medication.”

Precious Shipping has not responded to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, the remains of the three crew members killed in the March attack were repatriated to Thailand.