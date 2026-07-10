Bastora, Dwin Dams Strengthen Kurdistan Region's Water Security and Tourism

Among the flagship projects is the Bastora Dam in Erbil Province, which has been hailed as one of the ninth cabinet's most significant infrastructure achievements.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has advanced two major dam projects under the ninth cabinet as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen water security, mitigate the effects of climate change, support agriculture, and promote tourism across the Kurdistan Region.

Among the flagship projects is the Bastora Dam in Erbil Province, which has been hailed as one of the ninth cabinet's most significant infrastructure achievements. Built in just one year, the project reflects the KRG's efforts to address recurring drought and better manage the region's water resources.

Construction began on Aug. 1, 2023, and was completed following around-the-clock work by construction crews. Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani officially inaugurated the dam on Oct. 1, 2024.

The earth-filled dam stretches 625 meters in length and stands 33 meters high. It has a 160-meter-wide base that narrows to 10 meters at the crest, while its reservoir can store up to 20 million cubic meters of water across an area of 108 square kilometers.

One of the dam's key engineering features is its 60-meter bridge-shaped spillway, capable of releasing up to 400 cubic meters of water per second when the reservoir reaches full capacity, helping protect the structure during periods of heavy rainfall.

According to the KRG, Bastora Dam will reduce flood risks in Erbil, replenish groundwater reserves, support agricultural development, and create new opportunities for tourism in the surrounding area. The project also forms part of the government's broader strategy to maximize the use of rainfall and natural water resources while strengthening environmental protection.

The KRG is also moving forward with the Dwin Dam Project, another major water infrastructure initiative expected to become one of the largest water storage facilities in the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Barzani laid the foundation stone for the project on Sept. 16, 2024, during an official ceremony.

Once completed, Dwin Dam will have a storage capacity of 100 million cubic meters of water. The roller-compacted concrete (RCC) dam will stand 75 meters high and extend 320 meters in length. It is being built at the confluence of the Sheikh Hamundiyan and Sheikh Turab streams.

The project includes a series of complementary developments, including the construction of more than 10 small dams and ponds to improve water management across the area. A new dual-carriageway road passing by the dam will also connect Erbil with the Soran Independent Administration, improving transportation for local residents and visitors.

Beyond water storage, the Dwin Dam Project is designed to raise groundwater levels, support agriculture, protect the environment, and enhance the area's natural landscape, contributing to the Kurdistan Region's growing tourism sector.

As part of the project, the historic Dwin Castle, whose origins date back to the era of Salahuddin Ayyubi (Saladin), will also be restored. The restoration, alongside the completion of the dam, is expected to significantly boost the site's historical and tourism value, positioning it as one of the Kurdistan Region's leading destinations for domestic and international visitors.

Together, the Bastora and Dwin dam projects underscore the KRG's continued investment in strategic infrastructure aimed at improving water security, supporting sustainable development, and expanding economic opportunities through agriculture and tourism.