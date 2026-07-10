How Runaki Program Became a Defining Success of KRG's Ninth Cabinet

Runaki Program has expanded uninterrupted electricity across much of the Kurdistan Region, combining new generation capacity, smart technologies, and infrastructure investment as the KRG's Ninth Cabinet works toward regionwide 24-hour power.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Runaki Program has emerged as one of the Kurdistan Regional Government's most ambitious public-service initiatives, seeking to bring an end to decades of electricity shortages through uninterrupted power, digital modernization, and a comprehensive overhaul of the Region's energy infrastructure.

As implementation advances, the program has become a defining element of the Ninth Cabinet's broader strategy to strengthen essential services while supporting economic development and environmental sustainability.

Launched by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in October 2024 and formally approved by the Council of Ministers in May 2025, Runaki Program was designed to address long-standing dependence on neighborhood generators and recurring power interruptions that affected households, businesses, schools, hospitals, and industry.

The government's objective is to provide continuous electricity across the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2026 through a phased rollout supported by modern energy management systems and digital billing.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government, more than 85 percent of electricity subscribers are now receiving uninterrupted service under the program.

Officials say the program has expanded progressively from pilot neighborhoods into larger urban and commercial districts, combining upgrades to the electricity network with smart metering technology and electronic payment systems intended to improve billing accuracy and encourage more efficient energy consumption.

The transformation extends beyond keeping the lights on.

Reliable electricity has become an increasingly important factor for economic activity, reducing uncertainty for businesses that previously relied on costly private generators while enabling hospitals, educational institutions, workshops, and commercial centers to operate with greater consistency.

At the same time, officials say the gradual retirement of neighborhood generators has reduced noise, emissions, and air pollution in many communities.

For many residents, the changes are reflected in everyday routines.

A workshop technician told Kurdistan24 that uninterrupted electricity has allowed him to operate welding equipment, grinders, and other machinery throughout the day while keeping monthly electricity costs manageable despite commercial tariffs.

Another technician who regularly uses heavy electrical tools said his monthly bill now ranges between 15,000 and 20,000 Iraqi dinars, describing the service as both reliable and economically sustainable for his business.

Market vendors have also linked the new system to changing consumer habits.

One trader told Kurdistan24 that continuous electricity has encouraged households and businesses to pay closer attention to energy consumption because service is no longer interrupted unpredictably.

Another vendor said the cost of electricity has become more predictable and no longer represents a significant obstacle for operating a small business with modest daily earnings.

The expansion has been accompanied by wider digital reforms.

Omed Ahmed, spokesperson for the KRG Ministry of Electricity, told Kurdistan24 that the number of electricity subscribers has increased from approximately 1.4 million before the Ninth Cabinet took office to nearly two million today.

Read More: KRG Adds 1,100 MW, Expands Natural Gas Network Under Ninth Cabinet

He said more than 1.5 million smart meters have been installed, while over 1.46 million subscribers, roughly 85 percent of the Region's total, have already been incorporated into Runaki Program.

Ahmed acknowledged that technical and financial challenges have affected implementation but said work has resumed following a temporary pause.

According to the Ministry of Electricity, authorities remain committed to extending the program to all electricity subscribers before the end of 2026.

The program's progress coincides with broader changes across the Region's energy sector.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government's Department of Media and Information, installed electricity generation capacity has increased from 2,360 megawatts in 2019 to 4,334 megawatts in 2026, driven by new facilities in Khurmala, Khabat, Garmian, Deralok and Bazian, together with expanding solar generation.

Read More: KRG Report Details Ninth Cabinet Projects and Reforms, 2019-2026

The government also reports that natural gas now accounts for 83 percent of electricity production, reflecting a shift toward a more diversified generation mix.

The same government report identifies Runaki Program as one of the Ninth Cabinet's flagship reforms, stating that more than 5.46 million residents, including about 1.25 million households, over 153,000 commercial subscribers, and more than 54,000 industrial and agricultural users, are benefiting from continuous electricity.

It also says approximately 6,000 neighborhood generators have been retired as service coverage expanded, while the program is around 90 percent complete and remains on track for regionwide implementation by the end of 2026.

The electricity initiative forms part of a wider modernization agenda outlined by the government, which includes infrastructure investment, digital governance, and economic diversification.

According to the Department of Media and Information, reforms ranging from electronic payment platforms to expanded public infrastructure are intended to improve administrative efficiency while creating conditions for sustained private-sector growth.

As Runaki Program enters its final implementation stages, the success of the initiative will ultimately be measured not only by expanded generation capacity or subscriber numbers, but by whether uninterrupted electricity becomes a permanent feature of daily life across the Kurdistan Region.

If the government's timetable is achieved, officials say the program will complete a transition away from chronic power shortages toward a more reliable and modern electricity system capable of supporting households, businesses, and long-term economic development.