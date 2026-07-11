Azm Alliance Expects to Keep Cabinet Quota Amid Al-Samarrai Case

The Azm Alliance says its ministerial portfolios remain secure as judicial proceedings involving leader Muthanna al-Samarrai continue, underscoring efforts to preserve coalition stability during Iraq's expanding anti-corruption campaign.

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's Azm Alliance says it expects to retain its share of cabinet positions despite ongoing judicial proceedings involving its leader, Muthanna al-Samarrai, signaling confidence that the legal case will not alter the party's standing within the country's governing coalition.

According to a source within the alliance who spoke to Kurdistan24, Azm is awaiting the outcome of court proceedings while continuing its political activities under an interim leadership arrangement.

The source said the alliance believes al-Samarrai could be released once judicial procedures are completed but stressed that the matter remains before the courts.

The party's position reflects an effort to separate its political role from the legal process surrounding its leader, emphasizing continuity in government participation while avoiding speculation over the outcome of the case.

For now, the alliance has not begun discussions on a permanent leadership transition.

Instead, Mahmoud Qais, who heads Azm's parliamentary bloc, has assumed responsibility for managing the party's day-to-day affairs and coordinating meetings with political partners until the judicial process advances.

The source also said the Coordination Framework, the coalition bringing together many of Iraq's governing Shiite political parties, has assured Azm that its ministerial allocation will remain unchanged.

According to the source, the Ministries of Planning and Culture will continue to be reserved for the alliance and will not be reassigned to another political faction during the ongoing proceedings.

Those assurances are politically significant because they suggest coalition leaders are seeking to preserve the existing balance within the government while allowing the judiciary to proceed independently.

Maintaining cabinet allocations can help reduce uncertainty inside the governing coalition at a time when senior political figures are increasingly becoming the subject of corruption investigations.

The alliance has likewise maintained that no decisions regarding its long-term leadership should be taken before the judicial process concludes.

By avoiding an immediate succession debate, party officials appear intent on projecting organizational stability while reaffirming confidence in Iraq's legal institutions.

Al-Samarrai, a prominent Sunni politician and businessman, was arrested on June 28 after security forces carried out operations linked to Iraq's nationwide anti-corruption campaign known as Operation Dawn (Sawlat al-Fajr).

Authorities detained him at his residence in Baghdad's Green Zone as part of a broader investigation into allegations involving corruption and the misuse of public funds.

Those allegations remain before the courts, and no final judicial determination has been reached.

Read More: Iraqi State Media: 47 Lawmakers and Officials Arrested in Corruption Probe

Following his arrest, the Azm Alliance issued a statement expressing confidence in the Iraqi judiciary while urging that the case not become politicized.

The party called for legal proceedings to be conducted fairly and transparently, emphasizing that judicial institutions should determine the outcome based on evidence and applicable law.

Operation Dawn has become one of Iraq's largest anti-corruption initiatives in recent years.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) and the Federal Integrity Commission, authorities arrested 47 lawmakers and senior officials on June 28 while executing court-issued warrants tied to corruption investigations.

Officials said the campaign reflects coordinated action among judicial, executive and legislative institutions to pursue alleged financial crimes and recover public assets.

Within that broader environment, the Azm Alliance's response illustrates the increasingly close intersection of judicial accountability and coalition politics.

The party has sought to reassure allies that its participation in government remains intact while recognizing that the future of its leader rests with the courts rather than political negotiations.

The distinction is likely to remain important as Iraq continues expanding investigations involving senior officials.

Preserving existing ministerial arrangements allows governing partners to maintain parliamentary stability without prejudging judicial outcomes, reinforcing the principle that criminal proceedings and political representation operate through separate institutional processes.

Whether al-Samarrai ultimately returns to active political leadership will depend entirely on the course of the judicial proceedings.

Until then, Azm appears focused on maintaining its influence within Iraq's governing coalition, preserving its cabinet representation and demonstrating institutional continuity as the country's anti-corruption campaign continues to reshape Baghdad's political landscape.