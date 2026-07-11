Syria Arrests Senior ISIS Leader in Major Damascus Security Operation

Syrian authorities say the arrest of senior ISIS figure Firas Dagher and the dismantling of the cell behind the Damascus bombings mark a major advance in the country's broader counterterrorism campaign.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syria's Ministry of Interior announced Saturday that security forces had arrested senior ISIS leader Firas Dagher during a large-scale counterterrorism operation that authorities say dismantled the militant cell responsible for the recent bombings in Damascus, marking one of the country's most significant security successes against the extremist group in recent months.

The ministry said the operation was the result of coordinated intelligence work involving specialized security units and the General Intelligence Directorate, culminating in simultaneous raids across multiple locations in the Syrian capital and its surrounding countryside.

Officials described the operation as a decisive effort to disrupt an active ISIS network that they allege had carried out attacks, assassinations and financing activities inside Syria.

According to the ministry, security forces conducted synchronized raids in Qatifah, Sayyidah Zaynab, Qudsaya and Ish al-Warwar, arresting all members of the targeted cell.

Authorities said the coordinated nature of the operation was designed to prevent suspects from fleeing or communicating with one another, allowing investigators to dismantle the network in a single operation.

Syrian officials identified Dagher as a senior figure within ISIS who, according to the Interior Ministry, rose through the organization's ranks over several years.

Authorities alleged that he first commanded the group's "Jidur Sector" and its "Western Region" before later becoming the organization's self-described "Governor of Lebanon and Palestine."

The ministry also alleged that he previously served as a personal bodyguard to the ISIS leader referred to by the group as its "Caliph."

The ministry attributed a series of serious crimes to the detained cell, saying investigators believe its members financed ISIS activities through armed robberies targeting jewelry stores in Daraa province.

Authorities further alleged that members of the network were responsible for the killing of two Interior Ministry employees, an attempted assassination inside a barbershop that resulted in the death of a civilian, and surveillance operations that preceded the targeted killing of a married couple.

Those allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings.

Officials said all detainees have been transferred to the competent judicial authorities, where the legal process will continue under Syrian law. The ministry did not specify when formal charges would be filed.

Interior Minister Anas Khattab said additional information would be made public once investigators complete their work.

In a statement posted on X, Khattab said authorities intend to disclose the identities of all members of the network, their individual responsibilities and any broader organizational links after the investigation concludes.

Read More: Syria Captures Suspected ISIS Cell Behind Damascus Blasts During Macron Visit

Saturday's announcement builds on earlier government statements linking ISIS to the twin explosions that struck Damascus earlier this week. The blasts killed one civilian and wounded 36 others, according to Syrian authorities, and prompted an intensive manhunt for those responsible.

The attacks occurred during French President Emmanuel Macron's landmark visit to Damascus, the first by a European Union head of state since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

The explosions underscored the security challenges confronting Syria's new leadership as it seeks to stabilize the country while rebuilding diplomatic relations and state institutions after years of conflict.

Following the bombings, Khattab announced that security forces had detained the suspected cell responsible, while Ahmad Dalati, head of interior security for the Damascus region, told Syrian state television that preliminary findings indicated the group was affiliated with ISIS.

Saturday's announcement identifying Dagher as a senior ISIS figure provides the government's most detailed account to date of the investigation and the alleged structure of the network.

The operation also highlights the expanding role of intelligence-led policing in Syria's campaign against ISIS.

By combining coordinated raids, intelligence gathering and judicial prosecution, authorities appear to be pursuing a strategy aimed not only at preventing future attacks but also at dismantling the organizational networks that enable extremist groups to operate.

Whether the arrests lead to additional investigations or expose wider ISIS structures will likely become clearer as prosecutors advance the case and the Interior Ministry releases further findings.