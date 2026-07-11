French investigative journalist Romain Molina says he is preparing a major report on Argentine football, but no findings have yet been published, leaving the scope and substance of the investigation unclear as Argentina continues its FIFA World Cup campaign.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - French investigative journalist Romain Molina has announced that he is preparing what he described as a major investigation into Argentine football, a declaration that has quickly attracted international attention while raising questions about the scope of his forthcoming reporting rather than its conclusions.

According to Essentially Sports, Molina said in a post on X that he intended to publish an investigation into what he characterized as the "mafia of Argentine football," adding that it would examine what he alleged to be one of the biggest scandals concealed by FIFA in recent years.

However, Molina did not provide supporting evidence alongside the announcement, nor did he specify the individuals, organizations, competitions, or events that would be examined in the report.

As of publication, no investigation has been released, no documentary findings have been made public, and no official evidence has been presented to substantiate the allegations referenced in Molina's social media post.

Consequently, the precise focus of the anticipated report remains unknown, and it is unclear whether it concerns football governance, financial matters, refereeing, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, or separate issues within Argentine football.

The announcement nevertheless generated widespread discussion because of Molina's established reputation for long-form investigative journalism.

Over recent years, he has published reports examining governance and alleged misconduct in football and other sports, including issues involving the Confederation of African Football and basketball administration in Mali.

Those investigations have contributed to his profile as a journalist whose work frequently addresses institutional accountability within international sport.

Even so, an announcement of forthcoming reporting is distinct from published investigative findings.

Until supporting documentation or evidence is released, Molina's statement should be understood as notice of planned reporting rather than confirmation of wrongdoing or proof of misconduct involving any individual or organization.

His comments also arrive as Argentine football has faced scrutiny from other directions unrelated to his unpublished investigation.

According to Essentially Sports, Argentine newspaper La Nación previously reported that U.S. authorities were examining financial transactions involving the Argentine Football Association (AFA) as part of an investigation into possible fraud and money laundering.

Those reported inquiries are separate from Molina's announcement, and no connection between the two has been publicly established.

Argentina's run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has likewise attracted debate over several refereeing decisions.

Incidents involving challenges by captain Lionel Messi and officiating during knockout-stage victories over Cape Verde and Egypt prompted criticism from some players, coaches and commentators.

Following Argentina's match against Egypt, head coach Hossam Hassan questioned the referee's performance, while broader discussions unfolded across international media and social platforms.

Those refereeing controversies, however, remain distinct from Molina's forthcoming investigation. He has not publicly indicated that his reporting concerns World Cup officiating, nor has he linked his planned publication to any specific tournament incident.

The episode underscores how governance, financial oversight and transparency have become increasingly prominent issues across global football.

Allegations involving major federations often attract considerable attention before formal findings emerge, particularly when they originate from journalists with established investigative records.

At the same time, legal and journalistic standards require that claims be supported by verifiable evidence before conclusions are drawn.

For now, attention remains focused on when Molina will publish his investigation and what evidence, if any, it will contain.

Until then, the announcement remains exactly that, an indication of forthcoming reporting rather than a published investigation, while Argentina continues its World Cup campaign under the spotlight both on and off the pitch.