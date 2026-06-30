Zakho Appoints Former AS Monaco Coach Laurent Banide as Head Coach

Zakho FC has turned to experienced French manager Laurent Banide after parting ways with Tunisian coach Maher Kanzari just 16 days after his appointment.

15 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Zakho FC has appointed former AS Monaco head coach Laurent Banide as its new manager, replacing Tunisian coach Maher Kanzari, whose contract was terminated by mutual consent only 16 days after he was appointed.

Banide, 58, brings nearly three decades of coaching experience to football Club. He began his coaching career in 1997 with AS Monaco's youth teams before earning promotion to the club's senior coaching staff thanks to his tactical approach and detailed planning.

In 2006, Banide took charge of Monaco's first team, overseeing 32 matches. During his tenure, he recorded 13 victories, 11 draws, and eight defeats, including notable wins over French clubs Lyon, Lille, and Marseille.

During his time at Monaco, Banide coached several players who went on to become international stars, including Yaya Touré, Patrice Evra, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jan Koller, and others.

After leaving Monaco following two seasons, Banide continued his managerial career across the Middle East, taking charge of Qatar's Umm Salal, Al Kharaitiyat, and Al Khor, as well as Dhofar of Oman, Kuwait SC, Al Nasr of the United Arab Emirates, and Al-Orobah of Saudi Arabia. Most recently, he managed English side Oldham Athletic.

Banide has won two league titles during his coaching career, one in Qatar and another in Kuwait.

The French coach will now begin a new chapter with Zakho, as he prepares to lead the club into the upcoming Iraqi Stars League season.