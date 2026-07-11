Turkish Consul General Hopes for Swift Formation of New KRG Cabinet, Praises Strong Ties with Erbil

Envoy says Ankara-Erbil relations have advanced under Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and calls for continued cooperation across political, economic, and strategic sectors

15 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Türkiye's Consul General in the Kurdistan Region on Saturday praised the growing partnership between Ankara and Erbil, expressing hope that the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) tenth cabinet will be formed as soon as possible to continue delivering services to citizens and further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

In remarks to Kurdistan24, Erman Topçu, Türkiye's Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, described the participation of Turkish companies and the private sector in the Region's development projects as a source of satisfaction, underscoring Ankara's continued economic engagement with the Kurdistan Region.

Topçu characterized the current state of relations between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region as "good and strong," noting that bilateral ties have witnessed further progress during the tenure of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his ninth cabinet.

He expressed hope that this positive trajectory would continue and called for the swift formation of the new KRG cabinet, saying a new government would help accelerate the delivery of public services while maintaining momentum in bilateral cooperation.

The Turkish envoy also highlighted Prime Minister Barzani's recent visit to Istanbul, where he held meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and senior Turkish officials, including the ministers of foreign affairs, energy, and defense.

According to Topçu, the discussions were constructive and productive, focusing on expanding bilateral relations and advancing joint areas of cooperation in sectors of mutual interest.

Looking ahead, the consul general voiced optimism that relations would continue to deepen under the leadership of both Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, emphasizing the shared interests that underpin the long-standing partnership between Ankara and Erbil.

Türkiye remains one of the Kurdistan Region's largest trading partners and a major destination for the Region's exports. Turkish companies have played a leading role in the construction, energy, transportation, healthcare, housing, and infrastructure sectors, executing hundreds of projects that have contributed significantly to the Region's economic development over the past two decades.

Political and security cooperation has also expanded in recent years. The Kurdistan Region has maintained close coordination with Ankara on counterterrorism, border security, trade, and regional stability, while serving as an important economic gateway between Iraq and Türkiye.

Prime Minister Barzani's recent visit to Istanbul reflected the strategic nature of the relationship. During the visit, he met President Erdoğan and senior cabinet members to discuss enhancing economic cooperation, expanding energy partnerships, increasing trade and investment, and addressing shared regional security challenges.

The meetings underscored both sides' commitment to further strengthening the Ankara-Erbil partnership amid evolving political and economic dynamics across the region.