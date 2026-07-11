KRG Wheat Procurement Reaches 333,000 Tons, Completing 86% of Collection Target

Officials expect Kurdistan Region's wheat harvest to reach two million tons this season as procurement continues across 13 silos

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has procured 332,910 tons of wheat from local farmers as of July 10, completing 86% of its planned procurement target for the 2026 harvest season, according to official figures released on Saturday.

The wheat collection campaign remains underway across the Kurdistan Region, with authorities continuing to receive grain deliveries at government silos as part of efforts to support domestic agricultural production and ensure farmers receive their financial entitlements.

According to official data monitoring the procurement process, Sulaimani and Halabja provinces have recorded the largest volume of wheat deliveries, with 124,673 tons received so far.

In Erbil province, government silos have accepted 113,165 tons of wheat from farmers. The figure does not include deliveries from the Gwer and Kandinawa areas.

Meanwhile, Duhok province has delivered 95,071 tons to government silos, excluding wheat harvested in the Sheikhan district and surrounding areas that fall within the disputed territories covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution.

Officials said the procurement campaign is being carried out under the supervision of the relevant government agencies to encourage local agricultural production, strengthen food security, and guarantee timely payments to farmers.

The latest figures indicate that the collection process has entered an advanced stage across most parts of the Kurdistan Region and is steadily approaching the government's procurement target.

The procurement campaign officially began on June 10 at 13 government silos across the Kurdistan Region. Officials say this year's harvest is on track to be one of the Region's strongest, driven by favorable weather conditions, improved farming practices, and continued government support for the agricultural sector.

The procurement effort comes as the Iraqi federal government has approved the purchase of 400,000 tons of wheat from farmers in the Kurdistan Region for the 2026 season.

Under the agreement, 292,000 tons produced within Iraq's official agricultural plan will be purchased at the government's subsidized price of 700,000 Iraqi dinars ($535) per ton, while an additional 108,000 tons produced outside the agricultural plan will be bought at 500,000 dinars ($382) per ton.

Agriculture has become an increasingly important pillar of the Kurdistan Region's economic diversification strategy. In recent years, the KRG has expanded investment in irrigation, storage facilities, mechanization, and farmer support programs in an effort to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen domestic food production.

Officials have repeatedly described wheat as a strategic crop for the Region's food security, with successive harvests contributing to greater self-sufficiency and supporting thousands of farming families.

The continued procurement campaign is expected to provide a significant financial boost to the agricultural sector while reinforcing the government's broader efforts to develop a resilient and sustainable rural economy.

Kurdistan24's correspondent Azer Farouq contributed to this report.