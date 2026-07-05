Stronger Cherry Season Highlights Growing Potential of Kurdistan's Fruit Industry

Cherry harvesting is underway in Haji Omeran with significantly improved yields following favorable weather.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Cherry orchards have come alive once again in the mountain district of Haji Omeran, where growers are gathering one of Kurdistan's signature summer fruits after a season marked by favorable weather and noticeably stronger production. The harvest is providing fresh optimism for orchardists while highlighting the region's growing role in high-value fruit cultivation.

Across the Haji Omeran district within the Soran Independent Administration, farmers have begun carefully picking cherries as warmer temperatures signal the height of the harvest season.

This year's crop has exceeded last year's output, reflecting improved climatic conditions and renewed interest among local producers in expanding cherry cultivation.

Local farmer Ariad Bolli said last year's harvest was hampered by unusually cold weather that damaged blossoms before fruit could mature.

This season, however, more favorable conditions have produced healthier trees and a stronger yield. He added that an increasing number of growers are turning to cherry cultivation, reflecting growing confidence in the crop's commercial prospects.

The season also underscores the broader importance of agriculture within the Kurdistan Region's economy.

As governments worldwide seek to strengthen food security and diversify domestic food production, Haji Omeran demonstrates how mountain farming can contribute to a resilient and increasingly sophisticated agricultural sector.

Nature has given the area important advantages.

Haji Omeran's high elevation, cool climate and well-drained sandy soils create favorable conditions for producing high-quality cherries.

According to horticultural expert Tahsin Akoyi, these natural characteristics make the district particularly well suited for cherry orchards, allowing growers to cultivate fruit that is prized by consumers across the region.

Akoyi believes there is still considerable room for growth through modern horticultural practices.

He recommends grafting cherry scions onto American cherry rootstock, a technique that can significantly increase productivity, improve resistance to fungal diseases and extend the productive lifespan of orchards.

Wider adoption of such methods, he said, could further strengthen the region's fruit sector in the years ahead.

Figures from the Soran Agriculture Directorate show that around 10 dunams are currently dedicated to cherry orchards across the district.

While cultivation remains specialized, the stronger harvest and growing interest among farmers point to encouraging opportunities for future expansion as more producers invest in fruit farming.

Fresh cherries have now reached local markets, where retail prices range between 4,000 and 10,000 Iraqi dinars per kilogram.

Strong consumer demand, combined with the fruit's naturally short harvest season, continues to support prices. Imported cherries remain available alongside local produce, ensuring that markets can meet consumer demand throughout the season while locally grown fruit enjoys a reputation for freshness and quality.

This year's harvest illustrates the steady development of Kurdistan's horticultural sector. Supported by favorable natural conditions, experienced growers and opportunities to adopt modern cultivation techniques, Haji Omeran continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the Kurdistan Region's notable fruit-producing areas.

As investment and expertise continue to grow, the district's cherry orchards offer an example of how mountain agriculture can contribute to rural development, economic diversification and greater food production across the region.