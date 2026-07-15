Several Explosions Heard in Erbil as Air Defenses Activated

The cause of the explosions was not immediately clear, and no casualties or damage were immediately reported.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Several explosions were heard in Erbil city on Wednesday, as air defense systems were activated.

The cause of the explosions was not immediately clear, and no casualties or damage were immediately reported.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on Wednesday's incident, and it remains unclear whether the explosions were linked to an attempted aerial attack or another security-related event.

The incident comes amid continued regional tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation across the Middle East.