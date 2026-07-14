CENTCOM: US Concludes Seven-Hour Strike Campaign Against Iran

The US military said it struck dozens of Iranian military targets during a seven-hour operation aimed at reducing Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Wednesday that it has completed another round of military strikes against Iranian military targets, saying the operation targeted dozens of sites near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran's coastline as part of an ongoing campaign to weaken capabilities used against commercial shipping.

In a statement published on X on Wednesday, CENTCOM said the latest operation concluded at 10 p.m. ET on July 14, following a seven-hour wave of coordinated strikes.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed an additional round of strikes against Iran at 10 p.m. ET, July 14, hitting dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas," the statement said.

According to CENTCOM, US fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels launched precision-guided munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems.

The command said the strikes were intended to "further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews."

CENTCOM added that the operation took place on the same day US forces resumed a naval blockade targeting vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

"The blockade went into effect at 4 p.m. ET today," the statement said, adding that US forces "remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief."

The announcement came as US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Tehran, saying that if Iran does not return to the negotiating table, the United States will target the country's power stations and bridges next week.

The latest operation follows CENTCOM's announcement a day earlier that US forces had launched a new round of strikes against Iran beginning at 3 p.m. ET on July 14, targeting capabilities that the command said had been used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

On the same day, CENTCOM also confirmed the resumption of a naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas, describing the measures as part of broader efforts to protect commercial maritime traffic. According to the command, more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft are currently operating across the Middle East.

CENTCOM said the latest strikes and the ongoing naval blockade form part of continuing US military operations aimed at reducing Iranian military capabilities associated with threats to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.