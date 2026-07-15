PM Barzani Attends Funeral of Former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad in Doha

Sheikh Tamim thanked Prime Minister Barzani for attending the ceremony and for offering his condolences.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attended the condolence ceremony on Wednesday in Doha for the late Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of Qatar, where he was received by Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Representing the KRG, Prime Minister Barzani extended his condolences to Sheikh Tamim, the Al Thani family, and the people of Qatar following the passing of the former ruler.

On behalf of the KRG and himself, the prime minister expressed his sympathies and prayed that God grant Sheikh Hamad eternal peace while giving strength and patience to his family during their loss.

Sheikh Tamim thanked Prime Minister Barzani for attending the ceremony and for offering his condolences.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (1952-2026) served as Emir of Qatar from 1995 until 2013, overseeing a period of rapid economic growth and modernization that transformed the Gulf state into a major regional and international player.

During his 18-year reign, Qatar expanded its liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, becoming one of the world's leading exporters and significantly increasing the country's wealth. His government also invested heavily in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and international diplomacy.

In 2013, he became the first Gulf ruler in modern history to voluntarily abdicate, transferring power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a move that ensured a smooth leadership transition.

His legacy continues to shape Qatar's development and its role on the international stage.