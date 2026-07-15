Over 15,000 Apply for Türkiye Visas in First Half of July as Erbil-Türkiye Travel Rebounds

He noted that visa application centers operating in Erbil, Duhok, and Sulaimani enable applicants to complete the process locally, making access to Turkish visas more convenient for residents across the Kurdistan Region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – More than 15,000 people from the Kurdistan Region applied for visas to Türkiye during the first 15 days of July, reflecting strong demand for travel following the resumption of direct flights between the two sides.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday Safeen Dizayee, the Head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), said the Turkish Consulate General received more than 15,000 visa applications from residents of Erbil, Duhok, and Sulaimani provinces in just the first half of the month.

Dizayee attributed the high number of applications to the growing demand for tourism, medical treatment, and business travel to Türkiye.

He noted that visa application centers operating in Erbil, Duhok, and Sulaimani enable applicants to complete the process locally, making access to Turkish visas more convenient for residents across the Kurdistan Region.

Commenting on air travel, Dizayee said flights between Jalal Talabani International Airport in Sulaimani and destinations in Türkiye have become increasingly active following their recent resumption.

"Following the resumption of flights through the efforts of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, air traffic is now becoming increasingly active," he said.

Dizayee also addressed ongoing discussions between Erbil and Baghdad over the implementation of the ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data) customs system, saying both sides have reached a strong level of mutual understanding.

"We hope these understandings will be implemented because they are in the economic interest of all of Iraq," he added.

The Kurdistan Region and Türkiye maintain close economic, commercial, and transportation ties, with Türkiye serving as one of the Region's largest trading partners and a key destination for tourism, healthcare, education, and business.

Direct flights between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye have long been a vital link for travelers and trade. The recent restoration of flights from Sulaimani to Turkish destinations, facilitated through diplomatic efforts by the Kurdistan Region President, is expected to further strengthen people-to-people exchanges and commercial activity.

Meanwhile, the proposed implementation of the ASYCUDA system is part of broader efforts by the KRG and the Iraqi federal government to modernize customs procedures, improve transparency, facilitate trade, and increase customs revenues across Iraq.