Iraq Seizes More Cash, Gold in Expanding Oil Ministry Corruption Investigation

Judicial Council says authorities confiscated 25 billion Iraqi dinars, $200,000, and four kilograms of gold as probe into former deputy oil minister continues

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced on Thursday that authorities have seized billions of Iraqi dinars, hundreds of thousands of U.S. dollars, and several kilograms of gold as part of an expanding corruption investigation involving Adnan Al-Jumaili, the former deputy oil minister for refinery affairs.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Diyah Jafer, the investigative judge at the Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption, said the latest operation was carried out as part of the ongoing investigation into Al-Jumaili, who is currently in custody.

According to the statement, investigators confiscated large sums of cash and approximately four kilograms of gold and jewelry during a series of coordinated operations.

The judge said part of the money had been entrusted to several individuals for safekeeping, while another portion was discovered concealed inside specially constructed compartments within the walls of multiple houses.

Authorities said the latest seizures include 25 billion Iraqi dinars, $200,000 in cash, and four kilograms of gold and jewelry.

The Supreme Judicial Council said the investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue tracing assets allegedly linked to the corruption case and identifying all individuals suspected of involvement.

The case has become one of Iraq's largest anti-corruption investigations in recent years.

Following Al-Jumaili's arrest and the launch of the investigation, Iraqi authorities initiated a broad anti-corruption campaign that has led to the detention of dozens of lawmakers, political party leaders, and senior officials allegedly connected to the case.

The Supreme Judicial Council had previously announced that the total assets seized during the investigation had reached 127 billion Iraqi dinars and $24 million, in addition to multiple residential properties, vehicles, gold, and other valuable assets confiscated by authorities.

The investigation into the case is continuing as Iraqi judicial authorities seek to recover additional assets and pursue all individuals allegedly involved in the corruption network.