From ISIS Captivity to Supporting Survivors: Yazidi Woman Helps Fellow Survivors

A survivor of ISIS captivity now volunteers to assist fellow Yazidi survivors through Prime Minister Barzani's support initiative, turning her personal tragedy into a mission of hope

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Twelve years after being abducted by ISIS during the group's assault on Shingal (Sinjar), Yazidi survivor Khatem Ghanem has transformed one of the darkest chapters of her life into a mission to help others rebuild theirs.

Kidnapped alongside 11 members of her family, Ghanem eventually regained her freedom after years in ISIS captivity. Yet her journey remains marked by loss, as the fate of two of her siblings is still unknown.

Rather than focusing solely on her own recovery, she has chosen to volunteer in Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's Survivor Support Program, helping fellow Yazidi survivors access assistance and rebuild their lives.

"The grant is extremely important for us and for all survivors, especially those who lost their families or their primary breadwinner," Ghanem told Kurdistan24. "It enables them to receive the assistance and support they need through this project."

Ghanem's work forms part of a broader humanitarian initiative overseen by the Kurdistan Regional Government to support approximately 3,590 Yazidi survivors of ISIS atrocities.

So far, 2,700 survivors have completed the official registration process and have been receiving monthly financial assistance for the past two years. The program also extends support to eligible survivors living outside Iraq.

To make the process more accessible, distribution teams travel directly to the largest survivor communities instead of requiring beneficiaries to travel long distances.

"The distribution process continues over four consecutive days," said Shivan Narmo, head of the distribution department.

"We distribute assistance one day in Shekhan, one day in Khanke, one day in Derabun, and one day in Shariya."

He explained that those locations were selected because they host the largest concentrations of Yazidi survivors, allowing services to reach beneficiaries more efficiently.

Community leaders say the initiative represents an important step in supporting one of Iraq's most traumatized communities while calling for further assistance in the future.

"There is continuous attention to the issue of ISIS survivors," Saeed Jardo, head of the Lalish Center, told Kurdistan24.

"We are confident that as the Kurdistan Region's financial situation improves, the Prime Minister will provide even more services and support for this community, which suffered immense injustice at the hands of ISIS militants."

While monthly financial support remains a cornerstone of the initiative, the program aims to go beyond economic assistance.

It also seeks to help survivors continue their education while providing rehabilitation services and psychological support to assist them in overcoming the lasting effects of the genocide and reintegrating into society.

For Ghanem, the initiative represents more than financial aid. It offers survivors an opportunity to help one another recover, ensuring that those who endured unimaginable suffering can begin rebuilding their lives with dignity and hope.