Pakistan Urges U.S., Iran to Resume Talks as Strait of Hormuz Conflict Escalates

Islamabad says it will continue supporting implementation of last month's memorandum of understanding and calls for freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Pakistan said on Thursday it would continue encouraging the United States and Iran to end hostilities and resume negotiations under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) brokered with Islamabad's support last month, as fighting around the Strait of Hormuz entered its sixth day.

Speaking at a press briefing in Islamabad, Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi acknowledged that implementation of the agreement has encountered significant obstacles but stressed that diplomatic efforts remain ongoing.

"While the implementation of the MoU is facing challenges, Pakistan will continue to encourage all sides to end violence and resume technical-level talks in accordance with the MoU," Andrabi told reporters.

He also expressed hope for a rapid de-escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the importance of maintaining safe and uninterrupted maritime navigation through one of the world's most vital energy corridors.

"We express the hope for an early normalization of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and underscore the importance of ensuring the continued safety, security and freedom of maritime navigation," he said.

The comments come as the United States has intensified military strikes against Iran this week, prompting retaliatory Iranian attacks targeting U.S. interests across the Gulf as the two sides battle over control of the strategic shipping route.

The renewed conflict has sent global oil prices sharply higher and raised concerns about inflationary pressures and disruptions to international trade and food security.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas exports pass, has become the focal point of the escalating confrontation. Iran maintains that it controls the waterway, which has remained at the center of the conflict despite a preliminary agreement reached in June aimed at ending the war.

Andrabi said Pakistan remains concerned about the broader economic consequences of the crisis.

"Pakistan recognizes the urgent need to address the impact of the current situation on global energy supplies and other economic commodities, including trade and food security," he said.

Islamabad has repeatedly called for dialogue and diplomatic engagement, positioning itself as a supporter of efforts to preserve regional stability while urging both Washington and Tehran to return to negotiations.