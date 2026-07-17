Islamic Resistance in Iraq Escalates Rhetoric With Reward Targeting Trump

The group's statement comes as U.S. warnings, reported intelligence claims, and renewed regional tensions intensify concerns over security in the Middle East.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has added a new layer of tension to an already volatile regional security environment after the group announced a financial reward targeting U.S. President Donald Trump, framing the declaration as retaliation linked to the January 2020 killings of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Released on Thursday, the statement accused Trump of responsibility for the deaths of the two commanders and described the announcement as an act of retribution.

The group said it had established a reward of $10 million, which it said would be funded through donations from supporters, to be directed toward anyone carrying out or facilitating the act it called for.

The declaration marks one of the most explicit public statements by the group in recent years concerning Trump.

While the language reflects the organization's own position, its release comes at a time when military confrontation, political messaging, and security concerns are increasingly overlapping across the Middle East.

In its statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq portrayed the announcement as part of what it described as an ongoing obligation to avenge Soleimani and al-Muhandis, whose deaths in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020 continue to shape the rhetoric of Iran-aligned armed groups.

The organization argued that accountability remained unfinished and presented its latest declaration as an extension of that narrative.

Although the statement primarily serves as political messaging, its public release carries broader implications because it arrives amid renewed military exchanges between the United States and Iran, heightening concerns over regional stability and the security of senior political figures.

The announcement also follows a series of increasingly forceful public warnings from Washington regarding alleged threats against the U.S. president.

Earlier this month, Trump declared that the United States would respond with overwhelming military force to any assassination attempt attributed to Iran, saying American forces were prepared to retaliate decisively if such an attack occurred.

At the same time, his administration has continued to pursue diplomatic contacts with Tehran while linking broader negotiations to maritime security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

That dual-track approach, combining military deterrence with continued diplomacy, has become a defining feature of Washington's current strategy as tensions persist across the Gulf.

U.S. officials have also emphasized protecting commercial shipping and maintaining stability along one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors while continuing discussions aimed at reducing the risk of wider conflict.

Against that backdrop, additional reporting has further heightened attention surrounding threats directed at the American president.

According to Fox News, citing The Wall Street Journal, Israeli intelligence recently shared information with Washington regarding an alleged new assassination plot targeting Trump. Kurdistan24 has not independently verified those claims.

CNN also reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Israeli officials passed intelligence to U.S. counterparts describing a specific alleged threat.

The network said American intelligence agencies had not independently confirmed the reported information before it was shared, while some U.S. officials viewed the intelligence within the broader context of ongoing policy discussions concerning Iran.

Neither Israel nor Iran publicly confirmed the reported intelligence, leaving the allegations unverified.

Taken together, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq's latest statement, Washington's increasingly direct warnings, and reports of heightened intelligence coordination illustrate how political rhetoric and security calculations are becoming more closely intertwined as regional tensions deepen.

While the statement itself does not alter the military balance, it underscores how the legacy of the 2020 killings of Soleimani and al-Muhandis continues to influence the discourse of Iran-aligned groups.

At a time when diplomacy, military operations, and intelligence assessments are unfolding simultaneously, such declarations contribute to an already fragile security environment in which the relationship between Washington, Tehran, and armed actors across the region remains under intense strain.