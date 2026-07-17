CTD: Coalition Forces Shoot Down Eight Explosive Drones Over Erbil

The CTD said the incident resulted in no casualties, and no additional details were immediately released regarding the origin or intended targets of the drones.

11 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region's Counter Terrorism Directorate (CTD) announced on Friday that Coalition forces intercepted and shot down eight explosive drones over Erbil in the early hours of the morning, marking the second such incident in three days.

According to the CTD, the drones were downed between 4:19 a.m. and 5:25 a.m. on Friday, based on information received by the directorate.

The CTD said the incident resulted in no casualties, and no additional details were immediately released regarding the origin or intended targets of the drones.

The latest incident comes just two days after Coalition forces intercepted another wave of eight explosive drones over Erbil on the night of Wednesday, between 8:53 p.m. and 9:20 p.m.

In that earlier statement, the CTD also confirmed that all eight drones were destroyed without causing casualties and said the security situation in the Kurdistan Region's capital remained calm.

The repeated interceptions highlight ongoing aerial security threats targeting Erbil, where Coalition forces maintain military facilities, although authorities have not yet identified those responsible for the latest drone launches.