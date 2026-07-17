Iran Says US Strikes Have Killed 38, Injured Over 400 Since Fighting Resumed

According to the ministry, the casualties include 22 injured women, three women killed, nine people under the age of 18 who were wounded, and one person under 18 who was killed.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday that at least 38 people have been killed and more than 400 others injured since fighting with the United States resumed on June 22, marking one of the deadliest reported civilian tolls since the conflict escalated.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour said in a post on X that "the number of injured from US attacks has exceeded 400, and 38 compatriots have been martyred."

According to the ministry, the casualties include 22 injured women, three women killed, nine people under the age of 18 who were wounded, and one person under 18 who was killed.

The figures were released as the United States continued its sustained military campaign against Iran.

On Thursday night, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it had completed its sixth consecutive night of strikes, saying American forces targeted dozens of Iranian military sites in a precision campaign involving fighter jets, drones, and warships.

CENTCOM said the strikes hit coastal surveillance and air defense positions, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities. The U.S. military said the operation was carried out under the direction of the Commander in Chief to further degrade Iran's military capabilities and hold Tehran accountable for attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

"More than 50,000 US service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities reported that the latest U.S. airstrikes severely damaged or destroyed six strategic bridges in the southern province of Hormozgan, a key transportation hub linking the country's largest ports to the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Hormozgan provincial administration, overnight strikes hit multiple crossings in the Khamir district, including the Griveh and Latidan bridges, two major bridges along the Kahurestan-Lar route, a partially completed bridge on the Bandar Khamir–Kashar–Bandar Abbas corridor, and the Maro Village Bridge.

Iranian officials said the attacks forced the immediate closure of affected roads, with civilian traffic barred from entering the area while emergency teams assessed the damage and secured the sites.

The reported bridge strikes highlight an apparent expansion of U.S. targeting to include transportation infrastructure, as the military confrontation between Washington and Tehran continues to intensify.