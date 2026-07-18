Arab League Chief Warns Iran Against Targeting Arab States, Condemns Attacks on Kurdistan Region

Nabil Fahmy says assaults on the Kurdistan Region and several Arab countries threaten regional stability and violate international law

51 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy on Saturday warned of the dangers posed by what he described as Iran's escalating and reckless attacks against several Arab countries, including the Kurdistan Region, saying the assaults represent a serious threat to regional security, violate international law, and cannot be tolerated.

In a statement issued by the Arab League's General Secretariat, Fahmy expressed deep concern over what he described as the growing escalation of Iranian attacks, particularly in the Gulf region, warning that they reflect a deliberate effort to widen the conflict and push the Middle East toward greater instability.

The Arab League chief strongly condemned what he called Iran's "unjustified aggression," saying the recent escalation—including attacks witnessed by Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq—demonstrates a pattern of hostile behavior that cannot be ignored or accepted.

He said the attacks targeted vital infrastructure and civilian facilities, stressing that they reflect policies based on "miscalculations and a flawed reading of reality."

Fahmy further stated that the repeated attacks constitute a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Arab states, international law, and the principles of good neighborly relations.

"The continued assaults on the Kurdistan Region and other Arab states are part of an unacceptable aggressive approach that threatens regional peace and stability," the statement said.

The secretary-general emphasized that an attack against any Arab country should be regarded as an attack on Arab national security and the collective interests of the Arab world.

He called on Iran to immediately de-escalate tensions, halt its attacks, refrain from fueling instability and threatening maritime security in the region, and return to dialogue while honoring its international commitments.

Fahmy also reaffirmed the Arab League's full solidarity with Arab countries facing what he described as serious security challenges, pledging the organization's support for measures aimed at protecting their sovereignty, preserving their security, and maintaining regional stability.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions across the Middle East following a series of attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region and several Gulf states, raising growing international concern over the risk of broader regional escalation.