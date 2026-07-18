Former Iraqi PM Ayad Allawi Condemns Repeated Attacks on Kurdistan Region, Calls for Unity to Protect Iraq's Sovereignty

Statement comes after multiple bomb-laden drones were intercepted over Erbil and amid growing calls to halt attacks on the Kurdistan Region

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Former Iraqi Prime Minister and Secretary General of the Iraqi National Movement Ayad Allawi on Saturday condemned the repeated attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, describing them as a serious violation of Iraq's sovereignty and a threat to the country's security and stability.

In a statement published on his official X account, Allawi denounced the continued assaults on the Kurdistan Region, saying such attacks represent "a grave violation of Iraq's sovereignty" and endanger the safety of citizens and the stability of the country.

"The repeated attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region are condemned and denounced because they constitute a serious violation of Iraq's sovereignty and threaten the security of citizens and the stability of the country," Allawi said.

He stressed that the continued attacks underscore the need to unify national efforts to safeguard Iraq's sovereignty, protect its citizens, and confront any actions aimed at undermining security and stability in any part of the country.

"The continuation of these attacks confirms the necessity of unifying national efforts to protect Iraq's sovereignty, preserve the security of its citizens, and confront everything that seeks to destabilize security and stability in any part of its territory," he added.

Allawi's remarks came a day after the Presidency of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Council of Ministers strongly condemned what it described as Iran's unjustified attacks on the Kurdistan Region, warning that the continued bombardment threatens security and stability across the wider region.

In a statement issued on Friday, the KRG Presidency called on Iran to immediately halt the attacks and urged both the Iraqi federal government and the international community to fulfill their responsibilities by putting an end to what it described as ongoing violations of the Kurdistan Region's sovereignty.

The statement followed a series of drone interceptions over Erbil, where coalition air defense systems successfully shot down five bomb-laden drones between 9:58 p.m. and 10:06 p.m. on Friday, according to the Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Service. Authorities said no casualties or damage were reported.

On Thursday night, coalition forces intercepted and destroyed another eight bomb-laden drones over Erbil, without causing any casualties.

The repeated drone attacks come as tensions across the Middle East remain high following U.S. airstrikes against Iran and continued attacks targeting U.S. military facilities in the region, raising concerns over a wider regional escalation.

The KRG has repeatedly called for an immediate end to the attacks and urged Baghdad and the international community to take concrete measures to protect the Kurdistan Region and uphold Iraq's sovereignty.