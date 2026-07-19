Iraq, Qatar Stress Diplomacy as Key to Resolving Regional Crises

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called for implementing the US-Iran memorandum of understanding as Baghdad also prepares for al-zaidi’s visit to Iran this week

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have underscored the importance of diplomacy in resolving regional crises and ensuring the safety of maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, as Baghdad continues a wave of high-level regional engagement.

Al-Zaidi traveled to Doha on Sunday, for a meeting with the Qatari Emir. According to a statement from the media office of the Iraqi prime minister, al-Zaidi emphasized Iraq's commitment to deepening relations and expanding cooperation with Qatar in ways that serve the shared interests of both countries and their peoples.

The two leaders also reviewed the state of bilateral relations and explored avenues for advancing joint cooperation across various fields. Discussions further touched on the most pressing regional and international issues, as well as recent political developments across the region.

Both sides stressed the importance of relying on dialogue and diplomacy to resolve ongoing crises. They also pointed to the need to implement the provisions agreed upon under the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, in a manner that contributes to regional security and stability, ensures freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and preserves calm across the region.

Upcoming Visit to Iran

The Doha meeting comes as al-Zaidi prepares for a visit to Iran later this week to sign several memoranda of understanding. Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the trip on Sunday, July 19, saying it would focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran.

Ahead of the visit, Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloum, the ministry's undersecretary for relations, received Iran's ambassador to Iraq, Kazem Al Sadegh. The two discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran and reviewed the agenda for al-Zaidi's anticipated trip to Tehran. The meeting also addressed preparations for signing a set of memoranda of understanding across various areas of cooperation, aimed at strengthening ties and safeguarding the shared interests of both countries.

Together, the Doha talks and the planned Tehran visit reflect Baghdad's broader push to position itself as a stabilizing voice in a region still absorbing the effects of the recent US-Iran memorandum of understanding — with Iraqi officials repeatedly framing dialogue, rather than confrontation, as the surest path to lasting security for the Gulf and its neighbors.