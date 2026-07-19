Kurdish Politician Zebari: Iraqi PM's US Trip Marks New Chapter in Washington-Baghdad Ties

Hoshyar Zebari says the trip's outcomes, including new memoranda on energy and finance, mark a defining moment for Iraq's relationship with the United States.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prominent Kurdish politician Hoshyar Zebari has praised Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's recent visit to the United States, describing it as a historic step toward building a lasting strategic partnership between Baghdad and Washington.

In a post on the social media platform X, Zebari congratulated al-Zaidi on what he called a successful and unprecedented visit aimed at establishing a fruitful economic, trade, and political partnership for Iraq's future. He pointed to the prime minister's reception by the American president and the signing of memoranda of understanding on energy and finance as among the visit's most notable achievements.

Al-Zaidi arrived in Washington on Monday, July 13, at the head of a senior government delegation, launching a six-day visit that culminated in high-level talks at the White House. During his first stop, the Iraqi prime minister met with US President Donald Trump, who expressed satisfaction at the meeting and reaffirmed Washington's full support for al-Zaidi's efforts to govern the country and strengthen ties between Iraq and the United States.

On Saturday, July 18, al-Zaidi announced the conclusion of his trip, thanking the Trump administration and the American people for their warm welcome. He emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements and memoranda signed during the visit, describing them as the beginning of a new phase of economic partnership and growth for Iraq and the wider region.

Zebari's remarks reflected broader optimism among Iraqi officials over the trajectory of US-Iraq relations following the visit. As Baghdad moves to implement the newly signed agreements, the coming months are expected to test how quickly the economic and political commitments made in Washington translate into concrete outcomes for Iraq and the region.