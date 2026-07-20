Iran Urges IAEA to Condemn U.S. Strike on Darkhovin Nuclear Plant

Tehran calls attack on under-construction nuclear facility a violation of international law as U.S. strikes reportedly hit Bushehr

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran on Monday called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to condemn what it described as a U.S. attack on the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant, accusing Washington of committing a "crime" by targeting a civilian nuclear facility amid escalating military confrontation between the two countries.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran expected the U.N. nuclear watchdog and its leadership to publicly denounce the strike.

"Iran... expects the IAEA Board of Governors and the Director General of the IAEA, who from time to time makes political statements regarding the Iranian nuclear issue, to clearly state their position on this matter in condemning the U.S. crime," Baghaei said.

His remarks came a day after Iran's Atomic Energy Organization accused the United States of attacking the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, located in the country's southwest and still under construction.

The organization said U.S. forces struck the site with "a number of projectiles" on Sunday, describing the attack as "an aggressive and brutal act contrary to international law."

Darkhovin is one of Iran's major nuclear energy projects and remains under construction. Iranian authorities did not immediately report casualties or specify the extent of the damage caused by the alleged strike.

Separately, Iranian state media reported that U.S. strikes also hit several locations in the southern port city of Bushehr, home to Iran's only operational civilian nuclear power plant.

On Monday, Bushehr Governor Mohammad Mozaffari told the official IRNA news agency that "several locations in Bushehr city were hit by American enemy's projectiles." However, he did not specify the targets or indicate whether the nuclear facility itself had been affected.

The reported attacks come as the United States and Iran continue exchanging military strikes in a conflict that has expanded across the Gulf, with recent hostilities involving U.S. bases, maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, and military installations across the region.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly stressed that nuclear facilities should never be targeted during armed conflicts because of the potentially severe radiological and environmental consequences.

The latest allegations are likely to increase international scrutiny of the rapidly escalating conflict and intensify diplomatic pressure for restraint.