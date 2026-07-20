PM Barzani Congratulates Andy Burnham on Becoming UK Prime Minister

In a post on X, Prime Minister Barzani wrote: "I look forward to working together to further strengthen the close partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the UK."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday congratulated Andy Burnham on assuming office as the United Kingdom's prime minister, expressing hope for closer cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Britain.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Barzani wrote: "Congratulations Andy Burnham on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Wishing you every success as you lead the country. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the close partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the UK."

Burnham assumed office as Britain's prime minister on Monday, following the resignation of Keir Starmer. He also became leader of the Labor Party and returned to Parliament as the Member of Parliament for Makerfield after the June general election.

Before entering Downing Street, Burnham served as Mayor of Greater Manchester from 2017 to 2026, where he gained national recognition for bringing the region's bus network under public control through the Bee Network and for advocating on behalf of northern England during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burnham was first elected to the House of Commons in 2001 as the MP for Leigh and later held several senior cabinet positions, including Culture Secretary and Health Secretary under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. He also served in a number of shadow cabinet roles while in opposition.

Upon taking office, Burnham described his government as a "circuit breaker" for British politics, pledging to pursue greater regional devolution and a broader redistribution of power across the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom is one of the Kurdistan Region's longstanding international partners, with cooperation spanning political, economic, security, and development sectors. Barzani's message underscored the Kurdistan Regional Government's intention to continue strengthening ties with the new British administration.