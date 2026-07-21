Coalition Forces Intercept Six Explosive Drones Over Erbil

The drones destroyed over Erbil caused no immediately reported casualties or damage.

12 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Coalition forces' air defense system intercepted and shot down six explosive-laden drones over Erbil on Tuesday before they could reach their intended targets, according to officials.

The drones destroyed over Erbil caused no immediately reported casualties or damage.

The latest incident continues a series of drone attacks targeting Erbil since hostilities between the United States and Iran resumed. During that period, more than 25 drones have been launched toward the city, with Coalition air defense systems successfully intercepting and destroying all of them before they could reach their intended targets.

The repeated interceptions underscore ongoing security concerns in the Kurdistan Region as regional tensions continue to fuel attacks involving one-way explosive drones.