Rubio Says Iran 'Suckered' Houthis Into Escalating Red Sea Attacks

Top U.S. diplomat urges de-escalation as Pakistan warns it may use force to protect maritime interests following Houthi threats against Saudi-linked shipping

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday accused Iran of drawing Yemen's Houthi rebels into a dangerous escalation in the Red Sea, saying the Tehran-backed group had been "suckered" into attacking shipping linked to Saudi Arabia and warning that further escalation would undermine regional stability.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila, Rubio said the Houthis had largely stayed out of the broader regional conflict before becoming involved in attacks on maritime traffic.

"The Houthis largely were smart and stayed out of all this throughout the conflict, but they now apparently have gotten themselves suckered into this, going after Saudi Arabia and their ships," Rubio said.

"I hope they will de-escalate, because I think the Houthis, frankly, got snookered into this thing by the Iranians," he added.

Rubio's remarks come as tensions continue to rise in the Red Sea, a vital global shipping corridor that has faced repeated disruptions from Houthi attacks on commercial vessels.

The latest escalation follows the Houthis' announcement earlier this week that they had imposed a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the measure took immediate effect and described it as a response to what the group called a Saudi blockade.

The declaration has prompted growing concern among regional governments and the international shipping industry over the security of one of the world's busiest trade routes.

On Wednesday, Pakistan issued a strongly worded warning, declaring that it would consider any attack on Pakistani-flagged vessels or maritime interests a direct threat to its national security.

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Islamabad "reserves its right to take all necessary measures, including lawful use of force," consistent with the U.N. Charter and international law, to protect its maritime assets and national interests.

The ministry also condemned the Houthis' continued threats against Saudi Arabia and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, describing such actions as a threat to regional security, freedom of navigation, and the rules-based international maritime order.

"Threats against commercial shipping and trading with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are unacceptable and violate established principles of international law," the statement said, expressing particular concern over reports that vessels engaged in lawful trade with Saudi Arabia had been specifically targeted.

Pakistan further accused unnamed actors of attempting to draw Saudi Arabia deeper into the broader Middle East conflict and reaffirmed its "unwavering support" for the Kingdom's security, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and prosperity.

While emphasizing its commitment to diplomacy and regional de-escalation, Islamabad called on all parties to respect international law and ensure the safety of international maritime shipping.

The latest exchange of warnings underscores the growing risk that the Red Sea could become another major flashpoint in the wider regional crisis, with attacks on commercial shipping threatening global trade routes and raising fears of broader military confrontation involving regional and international powers.