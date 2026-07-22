UK Withdraws Embassy Staff from Iran as Security Risks Escalate

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced on Wednesday that its embassy in Tehran will continue operating remotely, citing the ongoing security situation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Kingdom has temporarily withdrawn all remaining embassy staff from Iran as the security situation continues to deteriorate amid escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced on Wednesday that its embassy in Tehran will continue operating remotely, citing the ongoing security situation.

In updated travel advice, the FCDO reiterated its warning against all travel to Iran and said British government assistance for UK nationals in the country is now "extremely limited."

"No face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency, and the UK government will not be able to help you if you get into difficulty in Iran," the FCDO said.

The department added that the withdrawal of staff was a precautionary measure while emphasizing that embassy operations would continue remotely.

The FCDO also urged British nationals already in Iran, whether residents or visitors, to carefully assess the risks of remaining in the country.

The announcement came as regional tensions intensified following renewed exchanges between the United States and Iran.

On the same day, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of Iran's negotiating team, warned that if Iran's security was not guaranteed, regional infrastructure would also be at risk. He said the conflict had become an "all or nothing" confrontation and suggested that oil exports and the security of the Strait of Hormuz were linked to the presence of U.S. forces in the region.

The FCDO said the security situation across the Middle East remains "unpredictable." It noted that, since July 8, the region has witnessed strikes and retaliatory attacks by Iran targeting U.S. military and civilian infrastructure, prompting continued concerns over the safety of foreign nationals.