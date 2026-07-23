Draft Turkish Framework Law May Free Thousands of PKK Prisoners, Report Says

A senior DEM Party official says the planned framework law assigns Abdullah Öcalan a formal negotiating role, while a Turkish newspaper reports the draft could pave the way for the release of more than 4,000 PKK prisoners

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A senior official from Türkiye's Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) said a planned framework law for the country's new peace initiative includes provisions defining the role of imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan in future negotiations, as Turkish media reported that the legislation could also lead to the release of thousands of PKK prisoners.

Sezai Temelli, deputy head of the DEM Party's parliamentary bloc, said during a television interview that the proposed legislation contains a specific provision regulating Öcalan's status.

According to Temelli, the draft law emphasizes Öcalan's role as the chief negotiator in the process. He said the party's understanding, based on statements by Turkish officials, particularly the Speaker of Parliament, is that a legal framework will be established for that role.

Temelli said the proposed legal arrangements have two main components.

The first concerns Öcalan's legal status, while the second aims to create a suitable environment that would allow him to participate practically in the negotiation process, including holding regular meetings and contributing to the design of all phases of the process.

Addressing the future of PKK members, Temelli described the initiative as a gradual process, saying it extends beyond disarmament.

He said the plan also covers arrangements for the return of PKK members and addressing the situation of thousands of individuals currently imprisoned or living outside Türkiye.

Temelli added that the proposed framework law would serve as the starting point for broader amendments to several Turkish laws, opening the way for what he described as a new political and social phase in the country.

Separately, the pro-government Turkish newspaper Türkiye reported that the framework law, which forms part of the government's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative, has reached its final drafting stage.

According to the newspaper, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is expected to submit the bill to the Turkish Parliament on Monday, with the government aiming to secure parliamentary approval before the legislature begins its summer recess in mid-August.

The report said Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş reached a preliminary agreement on the contents of the legislation following consultations with representatives of political parties.

According to the newspaper, the AKP rejected a DEM Party proposal to include a special legal status for Öcalan in the text of the law.

Instead, the report said authorities plan to introduce a series of practical measures at İmralı Prison, including relocating Öcalan to a work office within the prison complex, allowing visitors from outside the DEM Party delegation, and opening a communication channel between Öcalan and PKK leaders in the Qandil Mountains.

The newspaper also reported that Öcalan had stressed during meetings with Turkish security officials the importance of moving the process forward.

According to the report, one of the most significant elements of the proposed legislation is a legal amendment that could result in the release of more than 4,000 PKK prisoners.

The newspaper said the proposal would revise the legal definition of certain offenses and remove terrorism-related charges from a broad category of detainees.

Under the reported amendment, time already served in prison would qualify many detainees for immediate release once membership in a terrorist organization is no longer applied as a charge.

The draft, however, would continue to require individuals convicted of direct involvement in armed attacks or violent crimes to serve their sentences under Türkiye's general criminal law.

The proposed framework law remains under consideration and has not yet been submitted to or approved by the Turkish Parliament.