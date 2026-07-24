Netanyahu Vows 'Forceful' Response After Deadly West Bank Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a forceful response after a deadly West Bank attack and is set to hold a high-level security meeting to assess Israel's next steps.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged that Israel would respond "with force" following a deadly confrontation in the occupied West Bank on Friday, signaling a firm security response as authorities assess the latest escalation in the territory.

"We will act with full force against the terrorists and those who orchestrate and sponsor them, and we will not allow terrorism in Judea and Samaria to regain a foothold," Netanyahu said in a statement, adding that he would meet with senior security officials to discuss a response to the "attack".

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Netanyahu's remarks came in the immediate aftermath of the incident, underscoring the government's determination to act after violence left an Israeli civilian dead and several Palestinians killed.

His statement reflects Israel's latest public response as security tensions continue in the occupied West Bank.

The announcement was accompanied by preparations for a high-level security consultation, highlighting the government's effort to coordinate its next steps.

According to The Times of Israel, Netanyahu is scheduled to convene a security briefing with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to review response options following the shooting near Havat Gilad.

The meeting is expected to examine potential security measures in response to what Israeli authorities described as a deadly attack on civilians.

Netanyahu's public comments and the decision to assemble senior defense officials indicate that the government is weighing its immediate operational response while assessing the broader security implications of the incident.

The violence unfolded in the northern occupied West Bank, where conflicting accounts from Israeli and Palestinian authorities described a deadly exchange.

According to AFP, the Palestinian Health Ministry said four Palestinians were killed in the town of Tel and four others were wounded, including three reported to be in critical condition.

Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom reported that a 30-year-old Israeli man was killed during the incident.

Israel's military said its forces responded after what it described as an attack targeting Israeli civilians, though further operational details were not immediately released.

Netanyahu said Israel would take action against those responsible for the attack as well as those directing them, reaffirming the government's position that it would not tolerate attacks in the West Bank.

His remarks came as Israeli authorities continued evaluating security conditions following the latest violence.

The incident adds to continuing instability in the occupied West Bank, where security operations, attacks and armed confrontations have remained a persistent source of tension.

Friday's violence prompted an immediate political response from Israel's leadership, with the planned security consultations expected to shape the government's next decisions.

As of Friday, Israeli authorities had not announced any specific measures following the planned security meeting.

However, Netanyahu's pledge and the convening of senior defense officials point to an active review of Israel's response following one of the latest deadly incidents in the occupied West Bank.