Qatar Airways Suspends Flights to Erbil, Kuwait and Bahrain Through End of Month

Qatar Airways has suspended flights to Erbil, Kuwait and Bahrain through July 31, while Erbil International Airport says its operations continue normally despite Friday's early morning security incident.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Erbil, Kuwait and Bahrain through the end of July, introducing a short-term schedule adjustment affecting three destinations in the Gulf and the Kurdistan Region.

The airline announced on its official website Friday that services to the three destinations will remain suspended through July 31, advising passengers to monitor its official channels for the latest information regarding flight schedules and travel arrangements.

The announcement makes Erbil one of three destinations included in the temporary operational measure by one of the region's largest international carriers. Travelers holding bookings on the affected routes have been encouraged by the airline to follow future updates as the situation develops.

While the suspension affects Qatar Airways' services to Erbil, airport authorities stressed that Erbil International Airport itself remains fully operational.

Read More: Erbil Airport Says Flights Continue Normally After Drone Interceptions

Earlier Friday, Erbil International Airport Director Ahmed Hoshyar told Kurdistan24 that airport operations continue without interruption despite the security incident reported before dawn.

He confirmed that departures and arrivals are proceeding according to schedule and that no flights have been suspended or delayed at the airport.

Hoshyar said civil aviation services have continued as normal, emphasizing that the airport remains open and that routine operations have not been affected.

His comments came after Coalition air defense systems intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden drones over Erbil during the early hours of Friday.

According to information confirmed by Kurdistan24, all six drones were neutralized before reaching their destination, with no reported casualties or damage.

Read More: Six Explosive-Laden Drones Intercepted Over Erbil

Airport officials said the incident did not disrupt passenger services or airport activity, distinguishing the security event from the commercial scheduling decision announced separately by Qatar Airways.

The distinction is significant for travelers, as the airline's temporary suspension applies only to its own operations rather than reflecting a closure or disruption at Erbil International Airport.

According to airport authorities, other flight activity has continued normally, with the airport maintaining its regular schedule.

For passengers planning to travel on Qatar Airways, the airline has advised checking its official website for updated flight information and any further announcements concerning services to Erbil, Kuwait and Bahrain.

As of Friday, Erbil International Airport continued normal operations, while Qatar Airways' temporary suspension remains in effect until the end of the month.