Erbil Airport Says Flights Continue Normally After Drone Interceptions

Flights at Erbil International Airport are operating normally following the interception of explosive-laden drones over the city early Friday, the airport's general director told Kurdistan24.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Erbil International Airport is operating normally, with all scheduled flights continuing as planned despite the early morning security incident over the Kurdistan Region's capital, according to Airport Director Ahmed Hoshyar.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Friday, Hoshyar said the airport's operations have not been affected and confirmed that no flights have been suspended or delayed. He stressed that air traffic is proceeding according to schedule and that the airport remains fully operational.

His remarks were intended to reassure passengers, airlines and the public following concerns raised by the security incident that unfolded before dawn.

Hoshyar said the events earlier in the day had no impact on civil aviation services at Erbil International Airport, adding that flight schedules continue without interruption and that normal airport operations are being maintained.

The statement followed the interception of six explosive-laden drones over Erbil during the early hours of Friday. Coalition air defense systems successfully destroyed all six drones before they could reach their destination.

Read More: Six Explosive-Laden Drones Intercepted Over Erbil

According to information confirmed by Kurdistan24, the drones were intercepted in the skies above Erbil and were neutralized without any reported casualties or damage.

While the incident prompted public attention because of its proximity to the city, airport operations continued throughout the morning without disruption.

Hoshyar reiterated that airlines have continued operating their scheduled services and that passengers should expect normal flight activity. He emphasized that there has been no interruption to departures or arrivals and that the airport remains open and functioning as usual.

The confirmation comes as airport authorities seek to reassure travelers that the security incident has not affected the continuity of air services in the Kurdistan Region.

Friday's events represent the latest in a series of recent drone incidents over Erbil. Despite those security challenges, airport operations have continued without interruption, with officials confirming that the latest incident did not alter flight schedules or affect the airport's day-to-day activities.

As of Friday morning, Erbil International Airport remained fully operational, with flights continuing according to schedule and no suspensions announced.

Summary Erbil International Airport Director Ahmed Hoshyar confirmed that all scheduled flights are operating normally and no services have been suspended following the early morning interception of six explosive-laden drones over Erbil. Airport operations continue without interruption.



This report was updated on Friday, Jul. 24, 2026, at 11:08am.