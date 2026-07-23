Six Explosive-Laden Drones Intercepted Over Erbil

Coalition air defense systems intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden drones over Erbil early Friday, marking the latest in a series of recent aerial attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region's capital.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Coalition air defense systems intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden drones over Erbil during the early hours of Friday, preventing the aircraft from reaching their destination, according to a Kurdistan24 reporter in Erbil.

The interceptions took place early on Friday, as the drones entered the skies over the Kurdistan Region's capital.

All six were successfully neutralized by Coalition air defense systems before any reported damage was caused.

The incident marks the latest in a series of drone attacks directed toward Erbil in recent days.

Previous aerial threats were also intercepted and destroyed by the same defense systems, preventing them from reaching their intended course.

A Kurdistan24 reporter in Erbil confirmed that the six drones were carrying explosive payloads and that the interceptions occurred during the early morning hours.

No additional official information regarding the origin of the drones, their intended target, or possible casualties had been released at the time of publication.

The latest interception highlights the continued use of air defense systems to respond to recurring aerial threats over Erbil, where similar drone incidents have been reported in recent days.

Authorities had not announced any further developments as of Friday morning, and the situation remained under monitoring.

Summary Coalition air defense systems intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden drones over Erbil early Friday, July 24, 2026, according to a Kurdistan24 reporter. The incident follows a series of recent drone attacks on the Kurdistan Region's capital, all successfully intercepted.

The situation remains developing, and additional information is expected as it becomes available.