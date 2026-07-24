UN Urges Evacuation of 6,000 Stranded Seafarers in Strait of Hormuz

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk urged countries involved in the Middle East conflict, along with shipowners and other stakeholders, to take immediate action to protect stranded crews.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations on Friday called for the urgent evacuation and repatriation of around 6,000 seafarers stranded aboard hundreds of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, warning of a worsening humanitarian and human rights crisis.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk urged countries involved in the Middle East conflict, along with shipowners and other stakeholders, to take immediate action to protect stranded crews.

According to Türk's spokeswoman, Shabia Mantoo, the International Maritime Organization estimates that at least 6,000 seafarers remain trapped on hundreds of ships in the strategic waterway, unable to safely evacuate despite the current ceasefire.

"Parties to the conflict should urgently work to facilitate safe passage for stranded seafarers to safely evacuate and disembark, as well as ensure the delivery of critical supplies," Mantoo told reporters in Geneva.

She stressed that attacks on civilian vessels are prohibited under international humanitarian law.

"Attacks against civilian vessels are unacceptable and must stop. They are protected under international humanitarian law," she said.

Türk also called on governments to provide consular assistance, essential supplies, and support efforts to evacuate and repatriate affected seafarers.

The appeal comes as tensions in the region continue to disrupt one of the world's most critical shipping lanes. Earlier on Friday, the United States launched another round of strikes on Iran after Tehran-backed Houthi rebels attacked oil tankers in the Red Sea, driving global crude prices above $100 per barrel.

Despite the escalating attacks, the U.S. military has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for transit, even as Iran continues targeting commercial shipping in an effort to pressure vessels into paying for safe passage.