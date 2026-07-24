Coalition Forces Down Five Explosive Drones Over Erbil, CTD Says

According to the CTD, the drones were intercepted between 9:32 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. after being launched from the western part of Erbil province. The agency said no casualties or material damage were reported.

54 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Coalition forces intercepted and shot down five explosive-laden drones over Erbil on Friday morning, the Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) said.

According to the CTD, the drones were intercepted between 9:32 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. after being launched from the western part of Erbil province. The agency said no casualties or material damage were reported.

The interceptions came as Coalition air defense systems were activated over the city amid ongoing regional tensions.

The latest attack follows a similar incident on Tuesday, when Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden drones over Erbil before they could reach their intended targets.

Since hostilities between the United States and Iran resumed, more than 30 drones have been launched toward Erbil. Coalition air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed all of them, with no reported casualties or damage resulting from the attacks.