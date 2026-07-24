Iran's Revolutionary Guards Warn Civilians to Stay Away from U.S. Forces Across Middle East

"We warn the general public in countries where American soldiers are stationed to immediately stay out of a radius of 500 metres from the places where American soldiers are hiding, in order to be safe," the Guards said in a statement carried by state television.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Friday warned civilians in countries hosting U.S. troops to stay at least 500 meters away from American military positions, according to Iranian state media.

"We warn the general public in countries where American soldiers are stationed to immediately stay out of a radius of 500 metres from the places where American soldiers are hiding, in order to be safe," the Guards said in a statement carried by state television.

The warning comes as tensions continue to escalate between Washington and Tehran.

On Thursday, the U.S. military said it launched a 13th consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military targets. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest operation began at 6:45 p.m. ET (2245 GMT) and was aimed at "holding Iran accountable and diminishing threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced that frozen Iranian assets under U.S. control would be used to compensate for damage to ships, cargo, and related property linked to the conflict.

"Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iran condemned the move, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warning that using frozen Iranian assets to cover future shipping-related claims would set a dangerous international precedent.

"Seizing another nation's assets to pay for unrelated future claims is an incendiary precedent," Araghchi wrote on X.