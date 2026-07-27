Prime Minister Barzani Reaffirms Kurdistan’s Neutrality in Regional Conflicts, Calls for Baghdad Cooperation

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani addresses security concerns, domestic pressures, electricity crisis, fuel prices, and relations with Baghdad

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's commitment to staying outside the widening conflicts reshaping the Middle East, saying his government remains focused on protecting citizens from the political, economic and security repercussions of regional instability while pursuing closer cooperation with Baghdad to resolve long-standing disputes.

Speaking during an extensive press conference in Erbil followed by a wide-ranging question-and-answer session with journalists, Prime Minister Barzani outlined his government's priorities on security, economic reform, salaries, energy, fuel supplies and political dialogue, arguing that regional uncertainty has made cooperation and internal unity more important than ever.

He stressed that the Kurdistan Region has consistently rejected becoming involved in regional confrontations and continues to advocate peaceful solutions to disputes, even as wars and geopolitical tensions have disrupted economies across the Middle East.

"The Kurdistan Region is not a party to any of these conflicts," Prime Minister Barzani said, adding that Erbil remains committed to "the peaceful resolution of all disputes."

The prime minister acknowledged that rising prices and broader economic pressures have affected households throughout the Region, but thanked citizens for what he described as their patience and resilience during another period of regional uncertainty.

He urged residents not to lose confidence, saying the Kurdistan Region had overcome more difficult crises in the past and that his government would continue working to protect livelihoods while pursuing lasting solutions to current challenges.

Regional Crisis and Kurdistan's Position

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said continuing instability across the Middle East has deepened uncertainty throughout the region, placing additional pressure on both Iraq's economy and the Kurdistan Region.

While acknowledging the gravity of the regional security environment, Prime Minister Barzani stressed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has maintained a consistent policy of avoiding involvement in military confrontations while advocating dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful solutions.

He said maintaining public confidence is particularly important during periods of regional turmoil, emphasizing that the government considers itself accountable to the people and remains committed to protecting citizens' welfare despite growing external challenges.

The prime minister thanked the people of the Kurdistan Region for their continued trust and support, recognizing that economic hardship has placed increasing burdens on households. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that the current difficulties would eventually subside, urging the public to remain calm while the government continues implementing measures to mitigate the impact of regional instability.

Prime Minister Barzani underscored that preserving peace and stability within the Kurdistan Region remains a cornerstone of the KRG's strategy, arguing that insulating the Region from broader regional conflicts is essential to safeguarding both security and economic resilience.

Seeking Air Defense for the Kurdistan Region

Responding to a question from Kurdistan Chronicle's Wladimir van Wilgenburg on whether the KRG has held recent discussions with the United States and the international coalition regarding air defense systems, Prime Minister Barzani confirmed that the issue remains a priority in talks with international partners.

He said the KRG has raised concerns with "all our friends, including the Americans," over what he described as the Kurdistan Region's vulnerability to drone and missile attacks.

"We've had this conversation and these discussions with all our friends, including the Americans, and we have raised our concerns about the vulnerability of Kurdistan region, especially that we are defenseless. We don't have adequate defense systems against incoming drones or missiles. We have asked for adequate protection for all of our peoples and institutions."

Prime Minister Barzani said the government continues working to secure appropriate defensive capabilities, noting that coalition forces currently provide a degree of protection through their presence in Iraq. However, he warned that the planned conclusion of the coalition's mission at the end of September will require new security arrangements.

"We are still trying to get those weapons and those systems in place. So far, they have been providing protection because of their own presence, but of course after the departure of these troops, there will be a different situation, and we are trying to speak with both Baghdad and also Washington to see what would be the status after the departure or the end of the coalition mission here in Iraq at the end of September."

Addressing the protection of energy infrastructure, including facilities operated by international companies, Prime Minister Barzani said he understands that several firms have already sought to deploy their own defense systems in coordination with coalition forces and the Iraqi federal government.

He added that, to his knowledge, there has been no political resistance to those requests, describing the remaining obstacles as logistical rather than policy-related.

"I understand that many of these companies have already asked for their own systems, and they have been in discussions with both the coalition forces and also the Iraqi federal government. I have not heard that there has been resistance or they haven't allowed any of the systems to be in place. It's just, I think, a matter of logistical issue that hopefully will be resolved sometime soon."

Backing Baghdad While Seeking Lasting Solutions

Regional developments also shaped Prime Minister Barzani's assessment of relations between Erbil and Baghdad, which he described as healthier and more constructive than in previous years.

Reaffirming support for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Prime Minister Barzani said the Kurdistan Regional Government would continue backing efforts aimed at institutional reform, combating corruption and improving Iraq's economic performance.

He noted that Iraq, like its neighbors, has faced mounting economic challenges stemming from regional instability, including disruptions affecting energy markets and trade routes.

Against that backdrop, Prime Minister Barzani said the Kurdistan Region remains prepared to assist the federal government wherever possible while continuing negotiations over unresolved constitutional and financial issues.

"Our support for Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi remains firm," Prime Minister Barzani said, expressing hope that cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad would ultimately produce comprehensive agreements on outstanding matters.

Among those issues is implementation of the ASYCUDA customs management system, which Prime Minister Barzani said is nearing resolution after prolonged discussions between the two governments.

According to the prime minister, completing the customs modernization process would facilitate cross-border trade, improve customs administration and increase revenues benefiting both the Kurdistan Region and the rest of Iraq.

He also described broader political and security coordination with Baghdad as steadily improving, saying both governments are working more closely than before to reduce tensions and address inherited disputes through dialogue rather than confrontation.

Responding later to questions from journalists, Prime Minister Barzani said genuine political will exists on both sides to resolve many of the issues that have complicated Erbil-Baghdad relations for years.

While acknowledging that constitutional and historical disputes cannot be settled overnight, he said recent engagement has created a more favorable environment for progress.

"The crucial element is that there is a mutual, bilateral desire to resolve the problems," he said.

Salaries, Revenues and Financial Coordination

The issue of public-sector salaries again featured prominently throughout both the prepared remarks and the subsequent discussion with reporters.

Prime Minister Barzani said the Kurdistan Regional Government has remained in continuous contact with Baghdad to secure regular salary transfers while fulfilling its own financial obligations whenever domestic revenues allow.

He noted that an earlier federal decision requires the Kurdistan Region to contribute 120 billion Iraqi dinars toward salary financing, explaining that the KRG has consistently met that obligation whenever sufficient revenues have been available.

However, slower commercial activity, declining revenues and broader economic pressures affecting Iraq have complicated implementation of that arrangement.

Rather than framing the issue as a dispute alone, Prime Minister Barzani argued that stronger trade, improved customs revenues and expanded economic activity would ultimately benefit both governments, enabling the Kurdistan Region to contribute more while strengthening Baghdad's overall fiscal position.

During the question-and-answer session, a Kurdistan24 journalist asked how the government would respond if Baghdad again deducted the 120 billion dinars before transferring salaries to the Region.

Prime Minister Barzani acknowledged that Iraq's federal government has frequently cited liquidity shortages affecting ministries across the country, but he sought to reassure public employees that their wages remain a priority.

"We want salaries to be distributed in full and on time," he said.

While delays may continue under difficult financial conditions, he insisted that public servants would ultimately receive what they are owed.

"Their salaries may be delayed, but they will not be lost or canceled."

He added that the KRG would continue pressing Baghdad to ensure the people of the Kurdistan Region receive the same treatment as citizens elsewhere in Iraq, rejecting any approach that would place Kurdish salary earners at a disadvantage.

Government Formation, Electricity Pressures, and Fuel Market Challenges

Prime Minister Barzani also devoted considerable attention to the Kurdistan Region's domestic political impasse, describing the prolonged delay in establishing a new cabinet as increasingly difficult to justify nearly 20 months after parliamentary elections.

"The government belongs to the people, just as the parliament belongs to the people," he said, urging political parties to fulfill their electoral responsibilities by reactivating parliament and forming what he described as a service-oriented government that reflects the will of voters.

The prime minister reiterated that a functioning parliament and cabinet are essential to addressing the Region's mounting economic and security challenges, arguing that political paralysis ultimately affects ordinary citizens rather than political parties.

"I reiterate what I have advocated since day one: the parliament must commence its work promptly, and a government must be formed that genuinely reflects the feelings and aspirations of the people of Kurdistan," he said.

During the subsequent question-and-answer session, Prime Minister Barzani said the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) remained prepared to meet with any political party following recent reconciliation initiatives, including proposals advanced by the Kurdistan Islamic Union.

"We are ready to sit down with any party that is willing to meet," he said, adding that despite widespread public calls for dialogue, no date had yet been set for such discussions.

Asked whether a future Kurdistan Regional Government could be formed without the KDP, Prime Minister Barzani gave a direct response.

"No, the government cannot be formed without the KDP."

He said the next cabinet should continue pursuing the same principles that guided the current administration, placing "the supreme interests of the people and the land of Kurdistan" above partisan considerations.

Electricity Project Faces Gas Supply Setback

A substantial portion of Prime Minister Barzani's remarks focused on electricity, acknowledging recent disruptions while insisting that the government's flagship 24-hour electricity project remains fundamentally sound.

He attributed the current shortages primarily to reduced natural gas production from the Khor Mor field after Dana Gas lowered output because of security concerns.

"The project itself is flawless," Prime Minister Barzani said, arguing that electricity shortages stemmed from reduced gas supplies rather than flaws in the overall strategy.

According to the prime minister, the KRG has been working with both Dana Gas and other suppliers to restore production levels, expressing confidence that improvements could come in the near future.

Higher gas production, he added, would simultaneously improve electricity generation and increase condensate production, easing pressure on domestic fuel supplies.

Despite the current challenges, Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed that the government remains committed to delivering uninterrupted electricity across the Kurdistan Region.

Balancing Consumer Protection and Business Interests

Turning to fuel prices, Prime Minister Barzani acknowledged public frustration following recent increases, which he linked to wider regional instability and higher international oil prices.

He said the government had intervened to reduce prices where possible while attempting to balance the interests of consumers with those of refineries, distributors and filling station operators.

"We do not want anyone to suffer financial losses, not the refinery owners, not the companies, and not the gas station owners," he said.

At the same time, he stressed that businesses should not shift the burden onto consumers.

"We absolutely will not tolerate anyone monopolizing the market or exploiting the government's decisions for personal gain."

Prime Minister Barzani said the Ministry of Natural Resources had been instructed to continue reviewing pricing mechanisms to ensure fuel remains available while keeping costs within realistic limits.

The government has proposed maintaining subsidized Normal gasoline at 750 Iraqi dinars per liter, while commercial sales should not exceed 850 dinars. Authorities are also reviewing pricing and supply issues affecting Muhassan and Super gasoline after shortages emerged following recent pricing decisions.

Responding to criticism surrounding the government's fuel policy, Prime Minister Barzani said difficult economic conditions required practical solutions rather than political point-scoring.

"The government is committed to defending everyone's rights, ensuring that one party's rights do not infringe upon another's," he said.

Asked about criticism from some media outlets regarding government initiatives, including the Runaki electricity project and recent fuel decisions, Prime Minister Barzani dismissed what he described as politically motivated attacks, saying his administration would continue focusing on public service rather than political disputes.

"We do our job, which is to serve the people," he said. "Ultimately, the people of Kurdistan are the final judges."

He thanked merchants and fuel station operators who cooperated with government efforts to stabilize prices while reiterating that protecting citizens remained the administration's overriding responsibility.

Summary Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said Kurdistan remains committed to peace amid regional tensions, while addressing ties with Baghdad, economic challenges, government formation, electricity shortages, fuel prices, and efforts to protect citizens' rights during a press conference in Erbil.

This report was updated on Monday, Jul. 27, 2026, at 02:12pm.