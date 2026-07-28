Saudi Arabia Says It Intercepted More Drones Launched from Iraq

Defense Ministry spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said Saudi air defenses "intercepted and destroyed several drones that attempted to target oil installations."

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Saudi Arabia said late Tuesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones targeting oil facilities in the kingdom's eastern region, accusing Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq of launching the attacks for the second consecutive day.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said Saudi air defenses "intercepted and destroyed several drones that attempted to target oil installations," adding that the "new terrorist attacks were launched from Iraqi territory and carried out by militias linked to Iran."

The ministry did not report any casualties or damage to the targeted facilities.

The latest incident comes a day after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted several drones launched from Iraq that targeted petroleum facilities in the kingdom's east and the capital, Riyadh.

In response to Monday's allegations, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into Saudi Arabia's claim that Iran-backed armed groups had launched the drones from Iraqi territory.

According to a statement from Prime Minister spokesperson Sabah al-Numan, Zaidi instructed the country's security authorities to investigate the Saudi Defense Ministry's allegations regarding the drone attacks.

Following Monday's incident, Riyadh called on the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to ensure Iraqi territory is not used as a launch pad for attacks against Saudi Arabia.

No Iran-backed armed group in Iraq has claimed responsibility for either wave of reported drone launches. The factions have not announced attacks in Iraq or elsewhere since fighting between the United States and Iran resumed earlier this month after the collapse of an April ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have previously accused Iran-backed militias in Iraq of carrying out drone and missile attacks against their territory during earlier stages of the regional conflict.