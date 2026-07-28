CENTCOM: IRGC Launches Surprise Ballistic Missile Barrage Against US Forces Across Middle East, All Intercepted

CENTCOM confirms successful interception of multiple Iranian missiles fired at 5:45 p.m. ET Tuesday as US forces remain on high alert across the region

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WASHINGTON, D.C (Kurdistan 24) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched multiple ballistic missiles in what CENTCOM described as an attempted surprise attack on US forces based across the Middle East at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, with all incoming missiles successfully intercepted before reaching their targets.

CENTCOM confirmed the attack and its interception in a statement released Tuesday evening, saying US forces "remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness" following the attempted strike. No casualties or damage to American installations were reported as a result of the barrage.

The attempted attack came on one of the most diplomatically loaded days of the entire conflict. Hours earlier, President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for their first face-to-face meeting since the two leaders launched the joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, with the agenda covering the Iran war, Lebanon's framework agreement, and Abraham Accords expansion. Both leaders subsequently attended the memorial service for Senator Lindsey Graham at Washington National Cathedral, where Trump delivered remarks.

The IRGC's decision to launch a surprise missile barrage on the same day as the Trump-Netanyahu White House meeting carries unmistakable strategic signaling. Tehran has consistently used moments of high-profile American and Israeli diplomatic coordination as occasions to demonstrate its continued offensive capability, and Tuesday's attempted attack follows a pattern of Iranian strikes timed to coincide with or immediately follow significant Washington engagements involving Israeli leadership.

The successful interception of all missiles represents a significant operational success for American and allied air defense systems, which have faced increasing scrutiny throughout the conflict after US officials acknowledged to the New York Times on Friday, July 18, 2026, that Iran is becoming increasingly effective at penetrating US and allied air defenses, a concern that had been underscored by the deaths of two American service members at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on July 17, 2026, when Iranian ballistic missiles struck the installation hosting hundreds of US personnel and dozens of aircraft used for strikes on Iran.

Tuesday's full interception stands in contrast to that earlier Jordan strike, in which Iran successfully penetrated defenses to inflict American fatalities and aircraft damage. Whether the improvement in interception success on Tuesday reflects upgraded defensive positioning, a less sophisticated Iranian missile package, or favorable operational conditions will be assessed in the hours and days ahead.

The attempted surprise attack also comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated at the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Manila on Wednesday that Iran is "not serious about talks," warning that Washington would "do what is necessary" to protect American interests if Tehran continued to avoid meaningful diplomatic engagement. Iran's response, five days later, appears to have come in the form of ballistic missiles rather than a negotiating team.

With more than 50,000 US service members deployed across the Middle East and CENTCOM having completed multiple consecutive nights of strikes against Iranian military targets in recent weeks, Tuesday evening's attempted surprise attack marks yet another escalation in a conflict that has now stretched five months beyond every projected timeline, survived the signing of a memorandum of understanding, and consumed two US service members' lives in Jordan without producing a stable ceasefire or a path back to the negotiating table that both sides appear willing to walk simultaneously.