Popular Mobilization Forces Report 20 Killed, 32 Wounded After Joint US-Saudi Airstrikes

PMF said the joint US-Saudi airstrikes killed at least 20 of its members and wounded 32 others, while Nineveh's Provincial Council rejected the use of Iraqi territory to launch attacks against neighboring countries.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said on Wednesday that the death toll from the joint US-Saudi airstrikes targeting its official facilities across several Iraqi provinces had risen to at least 20 members, with another 32 wounded, as local authorities in Nineveh condemned the attacks and reaffirmed Iraq's sovereignty.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PMF said the strikes targeted its official facilities in Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala and Diyala.

The group said the joint operation killed at least 20 of its members and injured 32 others.

The PMF said the airstrikes also caused material damage to several of its facilities, vehicles, military equipment and other assets.

It added that specialized committees remain deployed in the field to assess the full extent of the damage and compile comprehensive information.

The group stressed that the announced casualty figures are preliminary and could rise as search operations, follow-up efforts and field assessments continue.

Nineveh Provincial Council condemns strikes

Separately, Nineveh's Provincial Council expressed deep concern over the strikes that targeted several locations in the province and resulted in multiple casualties.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the council strongly condemned any attack that targets the security and sovereignty of Nineveh and Iraq.

The council reaffirmed its firm position rejecting the use of the province's territory as a base for launching attacks against neighboring countries or for targeting them in any way.

It said the position was aimed at preserving regional stability and protecting the country's supreme national interests.

The statement concluded by extending condolences to the families of those killed and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

Earlier on Wednesday, US and Saudi forces carried out coordinated airstrikes targeting multiple Popular Mobilization Forces facilities and sites belonging to Iran-backed armed groups across several Iraqi provinces.

According to previous statements by US Central Command (CENTCOM) and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense, the operation was launched in response to more than 30 drone attacks over the previous 72 hours targeting Saudi energy infrastructure and US military bases in the region.