Prime Minister Barzani Meets Syrian Education Minister, Vows Closer Cooperation

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed Mohammed Abdulrahman Turko to Erbil, with both sides committing to strengthen ties as Syria thanked the Kurdistan Region for hosting refugees.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed Syria's Minister of Education to Erbil, with both sides emphasizing the importance of deepening ties between the Kurdistan Region and Syria, particularly in education and learning, as the Syrian official thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government for hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees from his country.

The Prime Minister's Office announced that Prime Minister Barzani received Muhammad Abdulrahman Turko, Syria's Minister of Education and Learning, in a meeting held on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Turko thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government for hosting hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees over the past years. He also pointed to steps taken by the Syrian government to give greater importance to Kurdish-language education in Syria.

Prime Minister Barzani, for his part, expressed the Kurdistan Regional Government's readiness for full cooperation and coordination with the Syrian government and for reinforcing bilateral relations between the two sides.

The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Syria in various fields, especially education.

Arrival in Erbil and reception by the education minister

Turko's visit to Erbil came ahead of his participation in the Fourth Kurdistan Education Conference. Upon arrival at Erbil International Airport, he was received by Alan Hama Said, the Kurdistan Regional Government's Minister of Education, along with an accompanying delegation, according to the KRG Ministry of Education.

According to a statement from Syria's Ministry of Education, Turko's official visit is aimed at taking part in the activities of the conference, which falls within the framework of strengthening educational coordination, exchanging experiences, and discussing avenues for joint cooperation that serve the advancement of the education and learning process.

The Fourth Kurdistan Education Conference is scheduled to open on July 30. Organizers describe it as a major platform for the exchange of ideas and the sharing of experience in education, as well as an important opportunity for countries and regions seeking to improve their education systems.